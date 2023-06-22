Police respond to shots fired call in central Columbia. One hospitalized.
Police and investigators spent over two hours on scene of a shots fired call in central Columbia Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Jewell Avenue, near Benton Street, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to CPD Spokesperson, Christian Tabak.
Upon arriving, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
Columbia residents express concerns with new electric rate increase
Residents in Columbia are voicing their concerns about new increases in electric rates that go into effect July 1.
Columbia City Council voted to approve a 6.9% increase in electric rates at its meeting Tuesday night. Council members Nick Foster, Nick Knoth, Betsy Peters, Don Waterman and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe all voted in favor of the increase, while Roy Lovelady and Andrea Waner voted against it.
Lower humidity today, but heat and humidity return this weekend
Humidity is decreasing from yesterday leading to a more comfortable feeling day for today and Friday as winds continue to bring in drier air masses.
Wind direction changes as we head into the weekend, which will draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as winds blow from the south. This moisture will be noticeable as humidity in mid-MO as higher temps continue to warm.
As for the rest of this workweek, temperatures Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s and will warm close to the lower 90s by Friday. Low levels of humidity will have these warmer temps feeling slightly more comfortable.
Microbusinesses licenses aim to diversify marijuana business owners
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) met at Jefferson City Hall Wednesday morning to discuss the process for awarding marijuana microbusiness licenses.
Microbusinesses are marijuana facility licenses issued only to eligible individuals and entities. They can help encourage underrepresented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market, according to a press release from DHSS.
Seventh annual iCan Bike Camp is rolling in Fulton
The seventh annual iCan Bike Camp is off and rolling this week in Fulton.
The week-long day camp teaches children with disabilities how to ride a bike through five 75-minute sessions.
iCan Bike is an umbrella program that falls under the national nonprofit iCan Shine. This camp is the only one of its kind in the state of Missouri this year.
Missouri AG misses deadline on abortion petition as appeal is filed
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey did not deliver his certification of the fiscal note summary on 11 abortion rights petitions within the 24 hours ordered Tuesday by Judge Jon Beetem.
Instead, Bailey filed a notice of appeal with Beetem’s court that he wanted to take the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. As of early Wednesday, however, that court had not issued any decision suspending or staying the Beetem’s 24-hour order.