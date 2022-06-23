Firework prices across the industry skyrocket ahead of Fourth of July
According to American Pyrotechnics Association, consumers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July. However, overall costs are up 35% across the firework industry.
Due to the increased demand and increase of prices, it is unclear how small firework businesses will be affected this summer.
Fulton police warns of counterfeit wristbands ahead of street fair
The Fulton Street Fair and Fun Time Shows are warning of counterfeit carnival wristbands being sold for the 18th annual Fulton Street Fair.
According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Police Department, if you purchase a wristband anywhere other than the main ticket booth at 7th and Court Street, it is invalid and will not be accepted at the rides, booths or attractions hosted by Fun Time Shows.
"If they're in a parking lot, or on the side of the road, and people are selling wristbands for the street fair, those are not going to be legitimate bands," Police Chief Bill Ladwig said. "They're not going to be sold anywhere, except for the carnival at the street fair, in the ticket booth."
August court hearing set for son charged with killing Rock Bridge's Mike Woods
An Illinois man accused of fatally shooting his father, a well-known figure at Rock Bridge High School, will face a preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Micah McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting Mike Woods, a home school communicator at Rock Bridge, at a rest stop in eastern Tennessee. McElmurry and Woods, 55, had been traveling to a family wedding.
According to arrest records from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, McElmurry allegedly shot Woods at least one time May 27 at a Tennessee Welcome Center on Interstate 24, near the Tennessee-Georgia border.
Graffiti supporting white nationalist group removed from Jefferson City bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation covered up racist graffiti on the Pat Jones Pedestrian Bridge today.
The graffiti was on a lighting control box in the middle of the bridge. It read “United We Stand” and had the group’s website across the front and side.
“Our crews painted over the vandalism today after being informed of it earlier today,” said Adam Pulley, Communications Manager for MoDOT.
The power box is currently completely black as of Wednesday afternoon, and the Patriot Front graffiti is no longer visible.
Crocker R-II School District cancels final 2 days of summer school after threat
The Crocker R-II School District said it has canceled the remaining two days of summer schools as the investigation into a threat continues.
The district evacuated students Wednesday morning due to the threat. It said due to the nature of the investigation, the district cannot share any additional information of the threat.
"This is being done out of abundance of caution as it seems to be the best action to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said.
The district is continuing to work closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.
Forecast: Cooler, more 'normal' temperatures Thurs
Cloud coverage overhead will lead to cooler temperatures for the next two days.
There is a potential for rain, thought the rain originates in Kansas and may fall apart before reaching Missouri. Friday morning appears to have the best chance for rain and will have highs only in the middle to upper 80s.
Saturday may be warmer and humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Temperatures will be comfortable starting Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s. These temperatures are more normal/slightly below-normal for this time of year.