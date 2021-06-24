Cole County judge sides with state in Medicaid lawsuit
A Cole County Circuit Court Judge ruled in favor of the state Wednesday, regarding a lawsuit that challenged the state's refusal to fund Medicaid expansion, which voters passed in August 2020.
Judge Jon Beetem issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments from both sides on Monday, writing that initiative was unconstitutional since it didn’t include a way to pay for more than 270,000 new enrollees.
The state argued the legislature did not approve any sort of money to pay for the expansion costs and that the legislature specifically rejected funding the "expansion population." The plaintiffs argued that the state has the money to pay for the expansion, regardless if funding was passed or not.
UPDATE: Law enforcement says escaped inmate could be armed
Law enforcement are searching for a Missouri Department of Corrections inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Jason M. Laird was last seen around 4 p.m. on the outer campground of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. He was working the grounds when he escaped. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots, and his last known direction of travel west from fairgrounds.
Sheriff Anders also posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that there was a report of a firearm stolen from inside a vehicle overnight in Hunters Ridge. The stolen firearm was a Bond Arms Rowdy .45/.410.
Anders said he did not mean to cause greater alarm but the department "cannot discount that our escapee is now armed."
Community vaccination clinics now offered in Boone County
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services community clinics are offering opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations on June 23 and June 26.
No appointments are necessary for these clinics. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Anyone 12 and older may receive a Pfizer shot, but a parent or guardian must sign a consent form for those younger than 18.
The Saturday, June 26 clinic will be located at Parkade Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A mobile vaccination clinic will also be in Boone County on Saturday, at the following locations:
- First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.
- North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.
- Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.
DHSS issues statewide health advisory for delta variant
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a health advisory in relation to the emergence of the delta COVID-19 variant strain in the state of Missouri.
The health advisory was sent to Missouri health care providers.
The highest proportion of the variant is detected in the southwest region of Missouri, which accounts for just over 67% of all delta variants identified within the state.
North Callaway former teacher faces federal child pornography, stalking charges
A Fulton man faces federal charges in the Southern District of Iowa after prosecutors said he tried to get explicit photos from underage girls.
Chad Alan Craghead, a former math teacher and track coach, faces two counts of production of child pornography, one count of cyberstalking and two counts of interstate communication with intent to extort. He was arrested on June 16 in Missouri.
According to court filings, the crimes targeted two victims, both minors from Muscatine, Iowa, over several months. Prosecutors claim Craghead "created a false identity of a teenage boy" to get the victims to send sexually explicit photos of themselves to him. He then allegedly made a second false identity "to extort the minor females into continuing to produce pornographic images by threatening to disburse the images to their friends and family."
Craghead, 44, faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted and a maximum of 30 years. He has been assigned a federal public defender. The FBI is investing the case.
Sen. Rizzo files "clean" legislation to extend Missouri's FRA
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo filed legislation to extend Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) on Wednesday. This extension will not block birth control or risk healthcare funding, according to a news release. Rizzo's version is different from versions filed by Senate Republicans because the Republican versions have language that could block women who are on Medicaid from access to birth control.
The FRA program, a bill that’s been signed into law the past three years, was filed again Wednesday during the first day of Governor Mike Parson’s special session.
The session was called after lawmakers failed to extend the FRA program. Parson said failure to extend would cost the state an estimated $591 million in fiscal year '22 and $788 million in fiscal year '23. The Missouri Health Net program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion. The funding gap would have put education, workforce development and infrastructure investments on hold.
