Documents: MU will pay AD Sterk remaining salary, over $1.4 million
On Monday, the University of Missouri announced the university and athletic director Jim Sterk mutually agreed Sterk would step down from his role.
In documents obtained Wednesday by KOMU 8, the "transition agreement" reinforces that it is in, "their mutual best interest for Sterk to step down as AD." Sterk will be paid his full base salary outlined in his original contract, which is from Aug. 22, 2016 to June 30, 2023.
That means Sterk will be paid $507,500 in base pay for each of the remaining two years on his contract. Sterk is also owed another $450,000 in incentive pay and deferred compensation, totaling a payout of $1,465,000.
The agreement also states that Sterk would serve as athletic director until a new hire is made, or Sept. 15 — whichever comes first.
Jefferson City resident charged with murder after Lazy Gators shooting in May
A Jefferson City resident has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal May 29 shooting at Lazy Gators, a popular Lake of the Ozarks establishment.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor, Chad Tariq Brewer, 29, has been charged with first degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, on May 29, around 10:50 p.m., Camden County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Lazy Gators. Vonza Watson was shot in his abdomen and later died of his injuries.
Woman airlifted to MU hospital after residential explosion in Moniteau County
One woman was injured Wednesday evening after a house exploded in Jamestown.
The woman was inside during the explosion. Tony Wheatley, the Moniteau County Sheriff, said, "she had been transported by a personal vehicle, up the road, where they could get cell service."
The victim was flown by helicopter to University Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. She was the only person in the house at the time of the explosion, and no one else was injured.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.
Columbia residential structure fire leads to $2,500 worth of damage
The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at the Elm Grove Trailer Park around 1:28 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
When the first of eight units arrived at the trailer park, smoke was coming out the front door. Crews deployed a preconnected hose line from a back bedroom and performed an aggressive fire attack.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and originated from a back bedroom. There was an estimated $2,500 worth of damage.
The residents in the home had exited before the arrival of the fire department, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews rescued five kittens.
State officials respond to CDC's mask recommendations
Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the CDC has outlined most counties in the state as hotspots. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Robert Knodell issued the following statement to KOMU: "DHSS is currently reviewing new guidance issued by the CDC and will make any determinations regarding changes in statewide recommendations in the coming days."
On Monday, Governor Mike Parson took to Twitter and gave opinions on mask mandates being reinstated and said the state was following the CDC's guidelines.
On Tuesday, the CDC reversed its guidelines and recommended masks for anyone in hot spot areas, regardless of vaccination status. Parson, in return, tweeted on Wednesday and called the recommendation, "disappointing and concerning."
In accordance with CDC recommendations, mask mandates are being put in place in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Food on wheels, vaccines to go
Vaccines and food were available Wednesday at the MU Health Care Pavilion, with no appointment necessary.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services event ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
One hour in, about 10 people had received a shot. Although the turnout wasn't high, the availability of the vaccine was the deciding factor for some people.
The department will be holding more clinics this week and next in Columbia and Centralia.