Jefferson City School Board approves highest salary increase for teachers in 15 years
The Jefferson City School Board approved a budget raise for 2024 on Wednesday.
Once the raise goes through it will have been the highest increase to the pay in 15 years. This raise adds $1,300 to the base salary, bringing the starting salary to $40,000 for teachers in the district.
Two Columbia men arrested, charged in Dove Drive drive-by shooting
Two Columbia men have been charged in Monday's drive-by shooting death of a 33-year-old man.
Jajuan S. M. Crockett, 21, and Damarkus T. Williams, 18, are each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting in the 3200 block of Dove Drive killed Columbia man Deshon Houston, police said Tuesday. Court documents say Houston was found on the driveway of a duplex with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Mid-Missouri unhoused communities seek cooling options as heat index rises
As mid-Missouri sees heat advisories, experts are urging people to stay safe in the hot temperatures.
The American Red Cross said Wednesday that everyone is at risk when temperatures rise above 90 degrees, but the elderly and youth are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
Twenty-three people, ranging in age from two to 83, died from heat exposure in the state last year, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Students learn more about STEM, opportunities available at NASA-funded camp
Students had the chance to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as the opportunities it can provide them, Wednesday during a camp hosted by Lincoln University.
LU received a grant from NASA to help high school students from traditionally underrepresented communities pursue careers in STEM.
According to Sougata Bardhan, an LU assistant professor of natural resources management, the university is set to be awarded $424,403 in funding as part of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education project. This money allows the university, with help from MU, to host two intensive camps each summer for five years. This summer's sessions are scheduled for nine days, running from June 24 to July 2 and July 8 to 16.
New boil water advisory for Thornbrook until 11 a.m. Thursday
The city of Columbia issued a new boil water advisory Wednesday for the Thornbrook area that expires at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
This new advisory was issued because the water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch (p.s.i), Matt Nestor, public information specialist for City of Columbia Utilities, said in an email.
The city is required to issue a precautionary water boil advisory when the water drops below the required water pressure.
“If the water drops below the 20 p.s.i. it can create a backflow situation where a contaminant might be siphoned into the water system,” said Nestor.
Forecast: Heat and humidity will give us heat index values in the triple digits
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team expects heat index values to rise to the triple digits over the coming days with the peak of the heat hitting on Thursday.
A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening as heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits.
We will continue to see temperature rise for Thursday. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the middle 70s. Highs will then warm to the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°.