Moberly High School implements no cell phone, smart watch policy
The Moberly High School has added a new policy to its school handbook that bans any use of a cell phone during the school day. Moberly's middle school already had the policy implemented.
One high school student said there were cell phone restrictions before the total ban, but that this is an unexpected decision.
"I don't think they think about it too much because it's a very odd timing that they started banishing phones because of that accident that happened," Ty Rogers said.
Social Media outrage over gun raffle causes CMO Police Officers' Association post to be taken down
Public outrage from a Facebook post on the the The Columbia MO Police Officers' Association page concerning their 27th Annual Golf Tournament Gun Raffle has caused Facebook to remove a post.
On April 13, the association posted on Facebook that it was auctioning two firearms, which were provided by Modern Arms.
The post was reported to Facebook and was said to have violated the site's community standards. The outrage on Facebook was because of recent mass shootings across the United States.
CPOA did provide this statement on their Facebook:
"Some have expressed concerns about our fundraiser raffle; and some have been spreading false information. CPOA is not raffling an AK47 or an automatic pistol and is only raffling items that are 100% lawful to possess. CPOA will continue to respect and honor all of the Constitutional rights of everyone--even if some people think that we shouldn't. If you want to buy a ticket please let us know."
Santulli family sues two more members of Fiji fraternity
The family of former MU freshman Daniel Santulli is filing a new petition against two more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Alec Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi.
The new petition filed falls under the same civil lawsuit and will be in front of the same judge, as confirmed Wednesday by the family's lawyer, David Bianchi.
Bianchi also confirmed that Santulli is still unable to communicate or walk.
On May 10, the Santulli family agreed to settlements with 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit over Santulli's injuries.
Moms Demand Action delivers petition calling for gun safety legislation to Sen. Blunt
Multiple members of the Missouri Moms Demand Action group met at Sen. Roy Blunt's Columbia office Wednesday to hand deliver a stack of petitions calling for gun safety legislation.
The group handed off the petitions to a member of Blunt's office staff. They spoke with her about the group's goals and their personal testimonies of why they think changes need to be made in light of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
Bowen says Missouri currently ranks fifth in the nation for gun deaths. She said Moms Demand Action will continue to work to bring change.
"We know this is a marathon, and there's going to be more work ahead, but we are committed to doing that work and showing up," Bowen said. "The bottom line is, gun laws save lives and that's why we're here today.
MU study: 70% of households that used food pantries last year experienced food insecurity
A new study conducted by the University of Missouri’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security found 70% of households that use food pantries in Missouri last year experienced food insecurity.
This study was planned back in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got pushed back to 2021. Researchers surveyed 344 food pantry directors and 3,377 food pantry clients, according to a news release.
The study found that 46% of food pantry clients had to choose between paying for food or utilities last year, while 38% had to decide between paying for food or medicine/medicinal care. The study said 34% had to choose between purchasing food or paying for housing.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is going to use the data to help address the needs of who they serve.
Today's Forecast: Sunshine is back!
Sunshine and comfortable weather is in the forecast for today. The sunny skies will be accompanied by some clouds and Thursdays' high temperatures will be in the middle 70s with the middle 50s overnight.
Friday will see slightly warmer temperatures, with highs near 80 degrees.
There may be a chance of rain Saturday afternoon, but it will mostly remain as extra cloud cover. The chances of rain will increase as the weekend goes on, but temperatures will stick in the 80s.