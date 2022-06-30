Missouri AG's office says abortion ban will not prohibit emergency contraception
Missouri's new law outlawing abortions is leading to confusion over whether or not people will be prosecuted for using emergency contraceptives like Plan B, Ella, birth control pills or IUDs.
In an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News, Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for Schmitt's office, said Missouri law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Attorney General Eric Schmitt to release a formal statement on the legality of birth control.
"We want an official legal opinion from the Attorney General's Office," Quade said. "This is a very common thing that is asked for of his office, because they are the top prosecutorial office in our state. And we want their official opinion."
Agencies weigh in on adoption gaining popularity after Roe v. Wade decision
Elizabeth Ehlen is the executive director of A Gift of Hope, a private domestic adoption agency that specializes in counseling, case management, referrals and more for adoptive parents.
She said A Gift of Hope does 10 to 15 adoptions a year and that in order for parents to adopt, they must complete a home study that includes background checks, physicals, references, interviews, a home inspection and more.
She said even before the decision was announced, there was already a high demand for parents wanting to adopt children.
“There are significantly more waiting adoptive parents than children needing to be adopted,” Ehlen said.
NTSB says Amtrak train was traveling 87 mph at impact; further testing needed
The Amtrak train was traveling 87 mph when it hit a dump truck and derailed in Chariton County Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday.
The speed limit on that stretch of rail is 90 mph, Homendy said. Officials added that a train traveling at such a high speed may have needed up to a mile to come to a complete stop.
The NTSB said there was no indication that any member of the Amtrak crew was impaired at the time of the crash. Officials added that the agency has not run any drug tests.
Boone Health pays for some Amtrak train derailment victims' hotel rooms
Boone Health responded to Monday's Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured more than 150.
Boone Health mostly saw bumps, bruises and head injuries, but more severe patients were sent in to get x-rays. Emergency department nurse Jesse Godec said he noticed some of the patients didn't have shoes, but quickly located some for them.
Patients gave a lot of positive feedback to Boone Health's response, according to Boone Health's emergency department director Drew Wilkinson.
"I can't tell you how many times I heard the words 'thank you' in this room from those very grateful people who had been through a very long day," Wilkinson said.
Second former fraternity member charged in MU hazing case posts bond
One of two former Phi Gamma Delta members posted bond after his court hearing in the Danny Santulli hazing case Tuesday.
Prosecutors charged Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, with felony hazing and supplying liquor to a minor. Delanty surrendered himself to court security, Capt. Brian Leer told the Missourian. He also waived his formal arraignment which was scheduled for Tuesday.
Delanty, who was Santulli's "pledge father," was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to online court records.
Court documents reveal new details in Columbia baby's death
Court documents obtained Wednesday reveal what Lavosha Daniels wrote in her letter to the Columbia Police Department, describing her daughter Samone's alleged murder.
Samone's remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire on Aug, 15, 2019. Police believe she was 4 to 5 months old at the time of her death. CPD Chief Geoff Jones said the homicide allegedly took place at hotel in Columbia, and that her remains had been inside the tire since 2017.
Daniels, 28, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangerment of a child. She was arrested by US Marshals in St. Louis this week and extradited to Boone County.
Staffone Fountain, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. He was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department and is in their custody without bond.
Forecast: Heat is up, humidity is down today; July 4th weekend details
Temperatures are warming up as we head into Fourth of July weekend. There will also be an increase in humidity and thunderstorm chances.
Rain will hold off until Friday night, but the sunshine will stick around for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with fairly dry air.
Thunderstorms are possible throughout the holiday weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s.