Columbia bus ridership sees increase as gas prices soar
Go COMO riders have seen an increase in the number of passengers on board over the past couple of months, and this may be due to the increase in gas prices.
According to AAA, gas prices in Missouri a year ago were $2.76, and a month ago, they sat at $3.89. On Wednesday, the state hit an all-time average high of $4.53. Right now in Columbia, most gas prices are at $4.59.
Public information specialist John Ogan admitted the city needs more bus operators to help accommodate the saturation of riders. KOMU 8 reported in April the city had a 40% deficit of drivers.
Former Cole County deputy sues the county for alleged racial discrimination
A former Cole County deputy, David Barrett, is suing Cole County for alleged racial discrimination after being fired.
David Barrett claims he was fired after telling other deputies he is biracial. The lawsuit says Barrett is "typically perceived as Caucasian, although his heritage is biracial."
The suit said Barrett was never disciplined prior to his termination for these alleged reasons and that Sheriff John Wheeler said Barrett's termination had been "building for a couple of years."
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said it was unable to comment at the moment due to the pending litigation.
University of Missouri Board of Curators student representative dies in accident
Remington Williams, the student representative for the University of Missouri Board of Curators, died in a car accident on Wednesday.
Williams was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in July 2020 after graduating from Georgetown College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Spanish.
According to the Board Chair, Darryl Chatman, he was, “a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators. He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes.”
New urban agriculture apprenticeship program hopes to prepare next generation of farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $300,000 from its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) to start an apprenticeship program for Lincoln University students for the next 3 years, beginning in 2023.
The executive director of CCUA, Billy Polansky, explained the partnership between CCUA and LU is a great fit because LU specializes in working with small farms and minorities.
The program will start in 2023, but applications aren't open quite yet. However there is a CCUA apprenticeship interest form available to fill out that will send more information about the program as it becomes available.
Columbia police chief to speak at Wednesday's Citizens Police Review Board meeting
Geoff Jones, the chief of police for the Columbia Police Department spoke to board members and the public at Wednesday's Citizens Police Review Board meeting.
In regards to the Missouri Attorney General Report on vehicle stop data that showed Black drivers continue to be pulled over at disproportionate rates, Jones said CPD plans to review, traffic stops, and believes the bias shows the disproportion, but not necessarily bias.
Jones also discussed training, planning and coordination between CPS and schools.
"Training planning and coordination between the schools and Police Department regarding active shooters scenarios within the past 18 months, all sworn CPD staff received sworn access to CPS buildings through the technology we use to access our own buildings this gives us immediate access to schools," Jones said.
Missouri AG subpoenas JCSD over student surveys; launches transparency portal
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed seven school districts Wednesday, including the Jefferson City School District, demanding information related to student surveys.
Schmitt said the surveys included questions about parent's political beliefs, income levels and biased questioning, among other things. He also said the surveys possibly lacked parental consent.
The Attorney General's Office said it also requested information from Educational Equity Consultants, a consultant that has frequently worked with a number of Missouri schools about diversity, equity and inclusion.
Forecast: A great 'outdoor day' Thursday, summer heat returns next week
Thursday will see sunny skies and fairly mild temps, with highs in lower 80s and lows in the 50s/60s.
The mild weather will last most of the weekend until Sunday, when the summer heat and humidity will make its return for all of next week. The highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s, though humidity will make it feel like the 90s.
Storms are possible tonight and could have strong to severe winds if the storms drift east towards the mid-Missouri area.