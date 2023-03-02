Medicaid redeterminations set to boot thousands off coverage around Missouri
Medicaid.gov states that roughly 84 million people are currently enrolled in Medicaid. Now, post-pandemic effects are happening.
According to The Associated Press, states will begin checking Medicaid eligibility for the first time in three years, and nearly 14 million people could lose coverage.
Kim Evans, director of the DSS' Family Support Division, says the impact on Missouri can be substantial.
CPS teachers continue to push for increased wages
Noelle Gilzow, the president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, is advocating for a raise from the Columbia Public School District.
"I think teachers need to be compensated in a way that respects their education, training, and expertise," Gilzow said. "In addition we need support. Right now we're dealing with student populations that have challenges and we're becoming a social safety net."
Advocates testify against bill that would ban most LGBTQ education subjects
The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee met to hear public comments on different bills involving the development of public education.
HB 634, which establishes protections of parental rights to direct the mental, emotional, physical health and well-being of children, garnered a lot of testimony.
The bill is a direct copy of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, according to the bill's sponsor, Rep. Ann Kelley (R-Lamar).
Missouri could sell gas with higher percentage of ethanol year-round with new proposed rule
Currently, gasoline with a blend of 15% ethanol is not allowed to be sold in the summer. Because of this, the majority of gas sold in the summer is a blend of 10% ethanol.
Bradley Schad, the CEO of Missouri Corn, said there are many benefits to the proposed rule.
“Ethanol is a better, most cost-effective fuel because it is a high-octane fuel,” he said. “Last year, 15% ethanol saved consumers 16 cents per gallon, which is significant cost savings across the board nationwide.”
House committee hears bills that would regulate catalytic converters
HB 555 and 532 are sponsored by Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker), who testified that the thefts have reached "epidemic levels."
"What this bill does, very simply, is makes possession of a catalytic converter illegal unless you can prove that it is yours or you have some other legitimate reason to be in possession of it," Mayhew said.
The bills would require proof or registration to have a catalytic converter and proof that the seller is legal, among other similar things. That way, police would have an avenue to prove it was stolen.