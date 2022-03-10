First Alert Weather Forecast
Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday and will mainly focus on areas along and north of I-70, but snow showers are possible at times for areas farther south.
This initial snowfall during the day will be light and is likely to be off and on through the day. Morning snowfall may extend to areas south of I-70, but the afternoon is expected to be a little drier for these locations as snow narrows and pushes north.
Keep your receipts: Missourians can get refunds on gas tax increase
In October, the statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon, but drivers have the opportunity to get refunded this year by saving their receipts.
With gas prices across the country increasing day-by-day, the opportunity for Missourians to get money back is advantageous. On Wednesday, gas prices hit a record high in Columbia coming at $3.99 a gallon, which is 5 cents more than the previous record in 2008.
Five months later, there are still many Missouri residents who are unaware of the available refund.
"I had no idea and I have been working for QuikTrip for 14 years," Karl Mclaughlin, manager at the Clark Lane QuikTrip, said.
Gas price increases impact flight costs and airway travel
Gas price increases are impacting more than just road travel.
The Biden Administration announced its banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gas Buddy says national average diesel prices were $4.63 as of Monday and could even break the current record of $4.846 per gallon within two weeks.
The manager at Central Travel in Jefferson City said its affected airfare, cruises, and tours, both nationally and internationally.
"All of this is kind of just snowballing and continuing to increase everything at a much faster rate," Jackie Coakley said.
Columbia pest company says 'now’s the time' to start preparing for spring pest activity
One Columbia pest control company says now's the time to act as expected warmer temperatures could bring pest activity inside your home.
“March 15 is usually when the light switch goes on,” Kent Walters, the branch manager at Orkin Pest Control, said. “Whenever the temperature starts getting warm, people start seeing a lot more pest and activity in their houses.”
Walters said in the last two weeks his “flow” has doubled because of the fluctuations in temperatures.
“In the spring, whenever everything starts warming up, people [start] seeing a lot of different insects that they didn't know were overwintering in their house,” Kent said. “All of those [pests] waking up, start coming out.”
Missouri Senate committee hears legislation regarding abortion access
Two bills and a joint resolution in the Missouri Senate would further limit abortion access in the state. A committee was scheduled to hear all three pieces of legislation on Wednesday, but only heard one due to hours of delay.
More than a dozen people came from all over the state to testify for and against the legislation, which include Senate bill 753, Senate bill 778 and Senate joint resolution 34.
Senate bill 753, or the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, is the only abortion-related bill the committee heard on Wednesday.
The bill would ban abortion if the fetus has a heartbeat, require doctors to resuscitate aborted fetuses if there is a heartbeat and open a pathway for lawsuits against those who violate the act.