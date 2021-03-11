Boone Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital to close drive-thru COVID testing Friday
Boone Hospital and St Mary's Hospital will be shutting down their drive-thru COVID testing Friday evening, citing a lack of testing.
For over a week, Missouri has been at or below a 5% positivity rate, which the WHO recommends for 14 days before reopening.
Less than 50% of Missouri seniors have received COVID vaccine
Just 45.6% of Missouri's 65+ population has received the vaccine under Phase 1B Tier 2. A total of 550,274 Missouri seniors have received the vaccine.
Phase 1B Tier 3 opens next week, allowing critical workers a chance to receive the vaccine.
The Missouri Hospital Association says demand for the vaccine still outweighs supply.
Thursday marks one year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday is the one year mark of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. One year later, Missouri and the whole world has gone through a trying year with constant changes.
The pandemic began on March 11, 2020. With the WHO's pandemic announcement, the University of Missouri also switched classes to online through spring break from COVID-19 concerns.
Two days later on March 13, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri over the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbia shortly followed with a declaration of emergency within city limits on March 16.
Missouri Senate backs compromise gas tax hike bill
A bill that would raise Missouri's gas tax of 17 cents per gallon has been given initial approval from the state Senate.
A compromise to increase the tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025 passed a voice vote on Wednesday.
Mizzou-Arkansas football moving back to "Black Friday"
Mizzou football is set to continue its Battle Line Rivalry game with Arkansas in fall of 2021, with this year's tilt scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game was played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with Mizzou winning in dramatic fashion, on a last second field goal.
Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms arrive in central Missouri
Rain is rolling into Mid-Missouri as we head into the weekend. Expect showers in the early morning, and more rain throughout the end of the week.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-to-low 50s, so keep the coat and umbrella handy.
(4:46am) Loud storm currently moving through eastern Miller county is capable over 40+ mph winds and even some small hailWill be into Westphalia, and Vienna around 5:15 and Belle around 5:20 #mowx pic.twitter.com/D6vz0ogVCF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 11, 2021