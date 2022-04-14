Kawasaki manufacturing plant in Boonville looks to add more employees, assembly lines
A new Kawasaki Motors manufacturing facility has opened up in Boonville. The facility started mass production of equipment on Feb. 28 with about 80 employees.
Kawasaki now has two manufacturing plants in Missouri, with Boonville being the smaller of the two. The other location is in Maryville and has about 950 employees.
The plant has one assembly line in place right now. It expects to add a second in July and a couple more next fall. Even with only one assembly line, the plant turns out about 1,200 engines for lawnmowers and other items for the residential market per day.
Hickman student signs to play on Columbia College e-sports team
Hickman High School senior Kevin Brooks made school history Wednesday when he signed to play e-sports for Columbia College. Brooks became the first student from Hickman to sign to play e-sports at a local college.
"It's kind of hard to like put a specific word to it, but I'm just feeling really excited," Brooks said.
He's played e-sports for 12 years, since the first season of the game League of Legends.
"I think I'm most excited to play with a team that all has the exact same goal as me like that super high competitive level," Brooks said.
New Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association location opens in Columbia
The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) opened its newest office in Columbia on Wednesday.
CMFCAA hosted an official ribbon cutting event on Wednesday at the new office, located at 3620 Interstate 70 Drive SE.
CMFCAA also has locations in Rolla, Jefferson City, and Osage Beach.
All locations work to educate, supports and advocate for foster, adoptive and kinship children and families. The nonprofit offers services and partnering with community and governmental agencies to develop healthy and self-sufficient individuals and families, according to its website.
Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans
The GOP-led Missouri House has voted to allow local elections over whether transgender girls can compete on K-12 girls' sports teams.
House members voted 89-40 to add the provision to an elections bill. Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.
Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls' teams in the past decade.
First Alert Weather Forecast
There must be something about Thursday! It will be a cold and frosty start to the day with morning temperatures near freezing.
Highs will warm to near 60° for the afternoon with sunny skies in place.
Expect another windy day, particularly for the afternoon hours with wind gusts of 30-35 mph possible.