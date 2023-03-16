Missouri men's basketball arrives in Sacramento for NCAA March Madness Tournament
Missouri, the #7 seed in the South Region, will face off against #10 seed Utah State Thursday during the first round. Tip-off is set for 12:40 P.M. CT. You can watch the game on TNT.
KOMU 8 Sports has a crew in Sacramento to provide updates as the Tigers embark on their first NCAA experience since 2021.
Jefferson City printing company makes its mark on March Madness
In a partnership with Learfield, the company was given the task of quickly printing media pamphlets that will be at various stadiums across the country. The NCAA bracket was released Sunday evening, and the pamphlets were distributed as quickly as Monday night.
They delivered to first and second round tournament locations such as Dayton, Columbus, Des Moines, Denver, and even Sacramento, where the Missouri Tigers will take on Utah State Thursday.
Suspect in Hermann police shooting pleads not guilty to murder, other charges
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, appeared via video at the Gasconade County Courthouse for his first court appearance since he was arrested Monday afternoon. He's the suspect in Sunday's shooting death of a Hermann police sergeant and the injuring of another officer.
Simpson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
U.S. Navy seaman from Columbia returns from deployment, surprises mother
Naval Seaman Kade Bise has not been home for over a year. That changed Wednesday afternoon when his plan came to fruition. Both Bise and his stepfather, Tim Scott, had been planning for him to surprise his mother, Tammy Scott.
Tim and Tammy Scott work at Welcome Home, a facility that provides shelter and support for veterans experiencing homelessness. Bise wasn't supposed to come home until later this weekend but traveled home a few days early.
"I've been waiting for this day for a while," Tammy Scott said. "Every time he calls and tells me 'I don't have a date,' I'm like 'They're never going to let my baby come home.'"