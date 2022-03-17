High livestock feed costs contribute to higher milk prices for consumers
While you're shopping for groceries, you may start to see the price of milk increase in the next few months.
Regular whole milk was $22.88 per hundredweight for the month of March, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The price per hundredweight increased $1.24 from February.
Scott Brown, director of strategic partnerships for MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, said the consumer price index data for January compared to the previous year shows an overall 3.1% increase for dairy products, including gains of 6.8% for milk.
"Dairy products have generally been slower in terms of some of the increases we've seen in other food products," Brown said. "Beef and pork products lead the way, but dairy products here in the last few months have been increasing."
Columbia Farmers Market receives $1.3 million investment to expand pavilion
The Columbia Farmers Market is expanding, thanks to a $1.3 million investment from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA).
"I was just thrilled to get the notification that we are awarded this," Corrina Smith, executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, said.
The investment, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used to expand the MU Health Care Pavilion on both the east and west sides of the structure. This will cover the remaining vendor spots at the market. Currently, 40 out of the 98 stalls are covered.
Columbia pastor says more needs to be done to stop anti-Asian hate
Wednesday, March 16 marks one year since eight people were killed and two people were injured in two shootings in Atlanta. Several Columbia residents gathered downtown to honor the lives of the victims of the spa shootings a few days later.
Senior pastor at Korean First Presbyterian Church Reverend Hanjoo Park helped organize the vigil last year. He said violence towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has only gotten worse since the attacks.
"Right after the vigil my office had a burglary," Park said.
A burglary which Park felt was racially motivated after he said a white couple broke through the window of his office and stole some of his belongings.
New memorial planned for Darnell Gray as Givens trial expected to start in late 2022
A hearing was held for Quatavia Givens at the Cole County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Givens was the babysitter for 4-year-old Darnell Gray. She is charged with the first-degree murder of Darnell, along with abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.
Judge William Hickle said Givens' trial will take two weeks and is expected to start in late 2022.
Two years into the pandemic, MU wastewater researchers explain where we are now
It's now been more than two years since Missouri saw its first case of COVID-19. Although we've come a long way thanks to testing and vaccines, yet another strain, known as the BA.2 subvariant, is what some experts believe is contributing to a significant increase of cases in European countries.
In mid-Missouri, two MU researchers have been tracking COVID-19 case numbers and where those are spreading through wastewater since the start of the pandemic.
Researcher Marc Johnson says although he and his team have found the BA.2 subvariant in nearly a third of Missouri sewersheds they test, they've noticed the original strain of omicron trending down.
"Most of the things that made omicron [the original strain] a problem are the same in BA.2," Johnson said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Cloud cover will start to increase through the day as mild temperatures continue. Morning temperatures will be near 50° with highs warming to the middle 70s in the afternoon.
The day is looking dry, with a very low chance of an isolated shower by evening. Rain chances will increase late in the night into early Friday.
Rain chances will start to increase in the late night hours on Thursday and continue into Friday as a cold front slowly slides through the state.