Federal stimulus relief package to assist local minority farmers
A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is set to offer aid to farmers nationwide.
Of the $10.4 billion, an estimated $4 billion will be released as direct payments to socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers with outstanding debt, according to the Farm Bureau.
Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri Executive Director Mike Powell said the relief will help minority farmers keep their land and pay-off debts.
IRS plans to delay this year's tax filing deadline to mid-May
The IRS announced plans on Wednesday to push back the deadline to file taxes to May 17.
Even though the IRS extended its deadline, that doesn't mean individual states will, meaning Missourians may still have to file before the April 15 deadline.
At this time, Maryland is the only state to extend its filing deadline, to July 15.
MoDOT reporting more road damage than usual
Recent extreme winter weather and moisture have led to a higher-than-usual amount of potholes on central Missouri roads.
MoDOT has been providing temporary patches, but they only use short-term remedies because of the potential for winter weather to return.
The department says that they hope to keep roads passable until a more permanent repair can be made.
Mizzou announces full capacity for football games this Fall
Mizzou Athletics announced Wednesday that football games will be open to full capacity for the upcoming football season.
Faurot Field can hold a maximum of 62,621 fans following the South End Zone construction that was complete for the 2019 season.
The Tigers are set to open the season at Faurot Field on September 4, against Central Michigan.
Forecast: Storms to snow to sunshine
Thursday is set to be another wet day, with showers rolling in throughout the morning.
That rain may mix with snow around midday, as a colder system moves eastward across the state.
The rain should subside by the end of the day, giving way to partly cloudy skies throughout the weekend.
Just rain showers in Columbia and eastern Missouri, but seeing a rain & snow mix in out near Sedalia. Yep. Snow...