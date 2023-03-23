Missouri House passes bill to allow sports gambling
The Republican-led House voted 118-35 in favor of the legislation, which would tax sports betting at 10%. Tax revenues would go to fund public education.
Bills to allow sports betting have failed for years to make it to the governor's desk, despite interest from residents and the Kansas City Chiefs' two Super Bowl wins in the past four years.
Missouri House continues debate on transgender health restriction legislation
The health care legislation follows suit with 10 other states that plan to ban gender-affirming health care, including Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
House bill 419, authored by Rep. Brad Hudson (R-Cape Fair), would restrict gender-transition procedures for minors.
Missouri nursing home workers call for action to improve facilities
Missouri workers who specialize in senior care held a press conference and vigil at the state Capitol Wednesday, to urge Gov. Mike Parson to increase the number of inspections and surveyors completed by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Members of the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Healthcare want Gov. Parson to use $556 million from President Joe Biden's federal budget for healthcare surveyors to improve the conditions and resources lacking in Missouri nursing homes.
Just Jeff's closes Green Meadows location
There is no specific reason for the closing of the Green Meadows location. Owner Jeff Spencer said he wanted to spend more time focusing on the strengths of the original location on Business Loop, as well as bringing back their outdoor catering.
Just Jeff's Facebook post announcing the closure gained attention throughout the Columbia community, with people sharing their support for the restaurant.
Airport Advisory Board discusses food options, WiFi at COU's new terminal
COU opened its new terminal last October. It features a wider concourse and new amenities for families that the original terminal could not provide.
Jim Poses, an advisory board member, said he thinks if the airport's new terminal adds more flights and food options, then more people would fly out of COU.
Forecast: A Rainy End to the Week
We start out Thursday with showers and scattered thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. This will cool us down near 50 degrees for the high. After limited dry time in the afternoon, rain picks up again this evening, continuing overnight.
As Friday begins, rain begins to move north, allowing most of the state to receive widespread rain. Showers start to fade overnight before cooling temperatures put us in a place to see a few flurries Saturday morning. No snow accumulation is expected, and the event is expected to be short lived.