The Fulton Community Teachers Association (FCTA) held a Board of Education candidate forum on Wednesday night at Fulton High School.
Two of the three candidates, Scott Lowe and Andy Bonderer, were in attendance. The third candidate, Tyler Steffens, could not make the event.
Each candidate addressed what they believe is important if elected to the position. Scott Lowe underscored the importance of the community.
"I really believe that having a strong board that works well together is important for the community," said Lowe, one of the candidates. "And speaking of community, I'd like to see a lot more community input and community participation."
Columbia and Boone County officials advocated for their respective ballot initiatives during the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's election candidate meet and greet Wednesday.
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood spoke about the school district's bond issue that will be on the April 5 ballot. It is a no-tax increase bond issue that will fund maintenance, construction and building projects within the district.
The bond is worth a total of $80 million:
-$25 million would go toward the construction of a new elementary school on the campus of John Warner Middle School,
-$28 million for a second new elementary school, but that location has not yet been determined,
-$15 million for renovations and additions at the Columbia Area Career Center,
-$4.5 million for an addition at Battle Elementary School.
In addition, bond money will go toward upgrading accessibility for disabled individuals, as well as improve security enhancements.
The investigator who played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018 has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering.
Private investigator William Tisaby entered the plea Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge. Prosecutors dropped seven felony counts including perjury.
Jury selection was set to start Thursday.
Women working full-time in Missouri earn about $10,000 less per year than men, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Full-time working women across the U.S. earned 83 cents to every dollar compared to men in 2020. This has slightly increased since 2019 when women were making 82% of what their male counterparts were making.
Associate professor of gender studies at the University of Missouri Lynn Itagaki says the gap is hard to close when things outside of a woman's control arise.
"When they have emergencies, or when they have to save for education, whether it's for themselves, or whether it's for their children, they won't have that and they'll end up paying so much more on the back end," Itagaki said.
Four ADA accessible parking spaces are being added along North Fourth Street in downtown Columbia, near the MERS Goodwill Career Center.
The project is made possible by the Columbia Public Works cost-share program.
"If money is available, they'll pay half of the project," Greg Wingert, vice president of the Columbia Careers Center at MERS Goodwill, said.
Construction began Monday for the parking spots. It's projected to be completed by late April. While the project is moving quickly on the ground, the discussions were up in the air for much longer.
"I mentioned that it took two and a half years to get to this point, but there is a lot of talking, a lot of measuring, a lot of discussion," Wingert said.