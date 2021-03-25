MU asks all employees and staff to return to in-person work by May 17
MU officials announced Wednesday that all faculty and staff would return to in-person work by May 17.
All higher education staff and employees, including student employees, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29. Higher education staff and employees are included in Phase 2 of Missouri's vaccine plan.
An MU spokesperson says many of MU's employees have already returned to in-person work
Local businesses offer perks to customers who spend stimulus check with them
Hold on to those stimulus checks, and you might be able to score a deal.
Multiple Columbia businesses are offering discounts and perks for customers who pay using their stimulus checks.
The IRS announced Monday the next batch of payments would be issued this week, with most hitting bank accounts on Wednesday. The first round sent over 90 million payments last week, according to the IRS.
Ameren Missouri to build largest solar facility in company history in Montgomery County
Ameren Missouri will build and operate a solar facility near New Florence, after receiving approval from regulators.
Construction will begin this summer and should be in operation by the end of the year. The facility will be Ameren Missouri's largest in company history.
The Montgomery County facility will have approximately 6.16 megawatts of alternating current, single-axis, ground-mounted, tracking photovoltaic panels and associated facilities. The facility will be located on agricultural land currently owned by Ameren Missouri.
Blues legend Bobby Plager dies in car accident
Former St Louis Blues star Bobby Plager died in a car accident on Wednesday at the age of 78.
Plager played for the Blues for 11 years starting with the team's inaugural season in 1967-68 until his retirement following the 1977-78 season.
Forecast: More rain before sunshine returns
Rain is back in the forecast, with storms rolling in throughout the day.
Showers will be heaviest in the afternoon, and should subside around the evening.
Temperatures will also be cooler on Thursday, though a warmer weekend is ahead.