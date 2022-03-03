State officials want Missourians to refrain from buying Russian-made products and Russian-brands amid the invasion of Ukraine.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and House Majority Leader Dean Plocher announced the "Missouri Stands with Ukraine" initiative on Wednesday during a news conference.
The two said the initiative is in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
"As we speak, Russian forces are unleashing their full military power against a sovereign nation, leaving death, destruction, and human rights violations in their wake,” Kehoe said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to Forbes, states all across the country have reported customers dumping out Russian liquor, and in some cases this has led to the mistaken dumping of non-Russian liquor.
MU Economics Professor, Joseph Haslag, says this hostility in people boycotting Russian products should not impact the economy too much.
"I think the more significant pain is felt by the people who can't buy the stuff that they wanna buy," he said. "So this is going to hurt the Russian's more than it will the rest of the world, but it still will have impact on the rest of the world."
One local distillery in Lohman, Blacksmith Distillery, said the stores they sell to have had customers coming in thinking their vodka is from Russia, and they refuse to buy it.
The CEO of Blacksmith Distillery, Michael J. Broker, III, said they want to reassure the public their vodka is made in the United States. In fact, their vodka is made on a farm in Lohman and distributed to 30 stores and bars across the state of Missouri.
MU announced the creation of the Missouri Water Center on Monday.
The center combines two existing centers, the Missouri Water Research Center and the Center for Watershed and Management and Water Quality.
The goal is to extend previous work the College of Engineering has done though the Missouri Water Research Center
Baolin Deng, the Co-Director of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said he hopes the collaboration between faculty and students will help continue research to combat issues of flooding and drought.
"If we could really fully integrate, to have this unified center, we'll be able to do much, much more to address many issues such as flood, drought, or water resources, water quality issues," Deng said.
At Orr Street Studios, Baltimore artist Amanda Burnham has been working to finalize her artwork that will officially open on Friday as a part of the True/False Film Fest.
“The True/False team reached out to me in fall of 2021 because they thought my work would be a good fit for the visual arts component of True/False," Burnham said.
True/False is an annual event in downtown Columbia that brings the community and out of town guests together by showcasing films and artwork.
Burnham said while she’s been to other art festivals and film festivals, she’s never encountered a festival that fuses the two together like True/False does.
“I think it's really interesting that in addition to their primary mission of promoting documentary film, [they] sort of said, 'How can we interweave other arts in with us?' I think that's a really, genius stroke,” Burnham said. “It really adds to the vibe of what's going on here.”
Former President Donald Trump and a right-wing lawyer were part of a "criminal conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot alleges in a court filing Wednesday.
The filing is part of an attempt to convince a judge to allow the panel access to emails from lawyer John Eastman, who is claiming attorney-client privilege. The committee said he helped to orchestrate the plot.
The filing is the most extensive release to date from the House's January 6 investigators as they try to obtain Eastman's emails -- and comes well before the House select committee releases its final report on its findings on Trump. House members have also signaled they may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department about Trump, depending on their findings, and the House's arguments Wednesday could be seen as a preview of a case that could be made by federal prosecutors.