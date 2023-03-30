Missouri House unanimously perfects child tax credit bill
The Missouri House perfected House bill 870, which provides up to $20 million in child tax credits, at its session Wednesday morning.
The tax credit would allow taxpayers to pay taxes directly to the child care provider. It also would allow child care providers with more than three employees to be exempt from income tax.
The House also perfected and finalized HB 1263 and HB 675, respectively. The former would allow businesses closed due to a shutdown order to have extra support and the latter, also known as the "Show MO Act," allows for a 20% tax credit for expenses for movies made at least partially in Missouri.
LGBTQ+ organizations call for transgender rights at Capitol rally
PROMO, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy group, partnered with numerous organizations Wednesday to host a rally at the state Capitol, calling for transgender rights.
The rally comes after the Senate passed Senate bills 49 and 39 last week. The bills directly affect transgender youth in Missouri.
Some representatives including House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, spoke at the rally and wore colors represented on the transgender and LGBTQ+ flags. They assured supporters that they are fighting everyday and that these events help make their communities heard.
"It's not over, I promise you if we could chain ourselves to these doors to stop it we would," Quade said. "We are going to do our best over the next six weeks to stop it in every way we can."
Public libraries face loss of state funding as budget receives initial approval
Public libraries are feeling the heat after the Missouri House perfected budget bills that would eliminate state funding for libraries across the state, citing a controversial lawsuit as the reason.
Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage), the House Budget Committee chairman, proposed to cut the entire $4.5 million budget slated for Missouri libraries last week after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit to overturn a new Missouri law.
Because of the size of the towns some public libraries are in, the tax base is much smaller. This means that in order to provide services to the public, libraries use state funding. If the proposed budget cut passes, Missouri libraries might have to cut back on what they can provide the public.
Woman, 2 juveniles injured in shots fired incident on Smiley Lane
One woman and two juveniles were injured after a shots fired incident in north Columbia Wednesday afternoon, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call outside the Break Time gas station in the 1000 block of Smiley Lane before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they learned an adult female and two juveniles were injured. CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said the three individuals were treated for minor injuries on scene, but he did elaborate on how they were injured.