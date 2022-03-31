Parson announces Missouri will adopt endemic approach to COVID-19
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced during a press conference Wednesday that the state would shift to an endemic response to COVID-19 starting on Friday.
“We believe the need for the COVID-19 crisis pandemic response is over in Missouri and we are moving on,” Gov. Parson said.
Describing COVID-19 as an endemic means that the state believes the virus will spread through the population regularly like the flu or strep throat does. Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization have declared an endemic.
Boone Co. Health Director says COVID-19 mandates unlikely in future
Columbia/Boone County Health Department Director Stephanie Browning said future health ordinances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely in the future. She said that's because she doesn't think they would be effective.
"I don't know that they would really work, right? Because people are fatigued. I don't know that people would actually follow them," Browning said. "I think that you can give the best guidance possible and you can warn people, 'Hey, this is the time to be cautious,' and I think that many people will do what they need to do to be cautious."
COVID-19 fatigue is something many people are feeling as the pandemic enters another year. Browning talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about year two of the pandemic and what's next from here.
