Salisbury residents gather for posthumous fundraiser of student-athlete
London White, a junior in high school, played for the football and boy's basketball teams at Salisbury R-IV High School. The district didn't elaborate on the cause of White's death.
La Novena, a Salisbury Mexican restaurant, hosted a fundraiser event for White Wednesday night. They provided seven specials, including White's unique, a plate of rice, shrimp, and fries.
All sales were donated to the White family. The owner of La Novena, Adrien Cervantes, posted the memorial event on Facebook Monday. Many people responded, which was out of his expectation.
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board still without a leader
The board was supposed to elect the Officer Chair and Vice Chair positions, however, neither election took place.
Multiple members of the community came to the meeting Wednesday to voice their opinions on the state of the board, including former board member and U.S. Senate hopeful December Harmon.
Harmon, along with other members of the community, all stated that the board needs a model change. Harmon said without a model change, the board will always have nothing to do.
Senate committee hears bill that would allow concealed carry on public transportation
Senate bill 224, authored by Sen. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon), was one bill of high interest to those present at the meeting.
"The whole point of concealed carry is to instill doubt in the minds of criminals," Carl Smart, vice president of Western Missouri Shooters Alliance said. "The point is not to shoot. It's not about shooting, it's about preventing shooting."
Women's Network recognizes female business owners on International Women's Day
The Women's Network in Columbia is one organization working to recognize women in the community. The network is the largest branch of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Jade Poe, Women's Network director, says the network helps women develop their leadership skills and find job opportunities.
Forecast: Rain to begin late Thursday morning, dry Thursday evening
Rain will likely continue into the afternoon before clearing into the evening.
After Thursday's rain, dry conditions return on Friday where we could see more sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the middle 40s.
Looking ahead towards the weekend, temperatures still remain in the lower to middle 40s and more chances for rain return this Saturday evening.