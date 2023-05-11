Missouri lawmakers ban gender-affirming care, trans athletes
The bills prevent transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams.
Transgender minors in Missouri no longer would have access to puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery under one bill passed by the GOP-led House Wednesday. The ban also affects some adults — Medicaid health care won’t cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.
The bills now head to Governor Mike Parson's desk, as Kansas City motioned to be a sanctuary city, defying state lawmakers.
Senate filibusters continue to delay legislation as session end nears
After Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) ended a filibuster that took up almost the entire full senate session on Tuesday, only one piece of legislation was advanced before he began a second filibuster on Wednesday afternoon.
HB 202 about industrial hemp regulation was sent to Fiscal Oversight. The Senate also laid over HB 827, dealing with virtual school programmings in between the senator's filibusters. Moon spoke for several hours about a variety of subjects, including COVID-19 vaccine criticisms.
Columbia School Board to fill vacancy after resignation of Katherine Sasser
The School Board held a special session Wednesday to officially accept Katherine Sasser's resignation and discuss a timeline of the new appointment. She stepped down from the board, citing consideration of several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature.
According to the district's policy, if a vacancy occurs on the School Board, anyone can apply. Then, board members will nominate a candidate out of the pool of applicants.
She served on the board for two years.
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board postpones discussion about police use of force
The board met at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, and a main point of the agenda under new business featured “Review of Police Policy 300, Use of Force/Response to Resistance,” as well as “Review of Policy 447, Body worn Cameras.”
The meeting was highly anticipated by several members of the community due to the incident that occurred Sunday morning involving apparent use of force by officers after videos circulated online of the incident.
The board said they delayed the discussion to give the public more time to provide input. It was not clear whether it would be discussed at the next meeting, or several meetings in the future.
Columbia mayor, city manager share next steps for use-of-force investigations
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood released a joint statement Wednesday.
Buffaloe and Seewood said the city is following procedures outlined by state law and city ordinances, as well as city policy.
New Missouri NIL amendment set to change student-athlete landscape
The updated law will allow college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals.
The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson in the upcoming weeks.
School of the Osage moves classes to online Thursday after multiple threats
School of the Osage canceled its in-person classes following multiple threats made to the district. This is the second time the district notified families about a threat Wednesday.
The school said in its Facebook post Wednesday night that the second threat referenced the district specifically and contained a photo of a firearm.