Community clinic opens in Mexico after Audrain County Hospital closure
A community clinic opened Wednesday right across from where the Audrain County Hospital emergency room was located. The Audrain Community Hospital was previously owned by Noble Health, but it suspended services in March and furloughed all employees.
The clinic is located in the former Missouri Ear, Nose and Throat Center, 515 East Promenade Street in Mexico.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available for walk-in care. It doesn't require insurance.
Senators delay the congressional map's redistricting hearing
Senators filibustered on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon to delay a redistricting Senate committee hearing.
The Senate's Select Committee on Redistricting was scheduled to meet Wednesday at noon.
Sen. Bill Eigel filibustered on the Senate floor for over two hours. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder withdrew her motion, killing Eigle's filibuster.
A new congressional map is one of the major decisions needed to be made by Friday. Earlier this week, the House passed a 6-2 redistricting map that split up part of Columbia and Boone County.
Boone County Sheriff's Office changes residency requirements for deputies
The Boone County Sheriff's Office has changed its deputy residency requirements.
Sworn deputies may now reside in Boone County or within adjoining counties, if they are able to respond to the sheriff's office within 60 minutes, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Previously, it was required to live in Boone County by the end of field training.
Residents advised to stay away from landslide outside Sunrise Beach
There is an active landslide outside of Sunrise Beach city limits, according to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District (SBFPD).
The landslide is located on Wilbus Drive, which falls under Camden County jurisdiction. It's still considered active and will require maintenance to correct the issue, the SBFPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
SBFPD chief officers met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the development owner, one of the residents of the area and an engineer brought in by Camden County.
There will be a period of investigation to determine the size and scope of the work required.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Thursday is going to be another warm and humid day with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 90s.
The record warmest low is 70° (1970) and the record high is 93° (1956).
Heat index values are expected to peak in the middle to upper 90s.
A slow moving cold front will pass through the state Friday into Saturday bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s highest chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening.