Missouri lawmakers pass first gas tax hike since 1996
You may soon be paying more at the pump.
The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 104-52 to gradually raise Missouri's 17-cent gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.
The tax would raise by 2.5 cents per year until 2025 if Governor Parson sign on.
Columbia expects hotel occupancy tax revenue increase for graduation weekends
Columbia saw a massive downturn in hotel occupancy tax revenue during the pandemic.
Now, with graduation season in full swing, the city is hoping to see a boost.
Columbia has 35 hotels and motels with over 3,600 rooms, according to the 2021 fiscal year budget.
Questions about sustainability emerge as mask requirement expires
As Boone County's masking requirements begin to lift, questions are being raised as to what to do with all those extra masks.
Regular disposable face masks are not biodegradable and cannot be recycled.
According to research by OceansAsia, an estimated 1.56 billion face masks entered the planet's oceans in 2020.
States may adopt shot clocks for high school basketball, starting in 2022-23 season
The National Federation of State High School Associations is leaving it up to the states to allow a shot clock in high school basketball games.
Currently, Missouri high school basketball does not have a shot clock, but some coaches have expressed a desire to implement one.
Forecast: One more dry and sunny day before rain chances return
Chilly temperatures will greet Mid-Missouri on Thursday morning, before things warm up later on.
Highs are in the upper-60s, and rain chances are low.
Rain chances, and temperatures, will rise going into the weekend however, as storms roll in on Saturday night.