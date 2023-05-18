Columbia suspends recycling collection amid staffing shortage
Ongoing staffing shortages at Columbia Solid Waste Utility have forced the city to suspend curbside recycling collection for at least a month.
According to a city press release, residential collection will resume no sooner than June 20. During the suspension, Utility says it will continue to monitor and evaluate staffing levels in order to restore service as soon as possible.
Proposed changes to I-70/U.S. 63 interchange presented
The city of Columbia held a meeting Wednesday night for public comment on proposed enhancements to the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 interchange.
The proposed enhancements will consist of providing hardscape enhancement design concepts for the Missouri Department of Transportation to include for the contractors to consider.
Marijuana dispensaries predicted to unionize in Missouri
As picketers continued to gather outside of Shangri-La Dispensary on Wednesday, some experts believe this is only the beginning of dispensaries attempting to unionize in Missouri.
According to David Cook, president of UFCW Local 655, there has been a surge in interest to unionize in the cannabis industry, after Amendment 3 passed in November.
State leaders discuss how DEI affects business
DEI terminology and programs, according to certain Missouri leaders, must be implemented in organizations to encourage a variety of people to join a team.
Research from Gartner reveals "differences of age, ethnicity, gender and other dimensions foster high performance." The research also said that through 2022, 75% of organizations with diverse people on its decision-making teams exceeded their financial goals.
No charges filed following Jefferson City fatal shooting
Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed following the January shooting death of Michael Burns, 27, in Jefferson City.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets on the afternoon of Jan. 14, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
According to a news release from Thompson, investigators with the Jefferson City Police Department learned that Burns initiated the fight.