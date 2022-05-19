MU begins cutting down oak trees on Francis Quadrangle
The 15 pin oak trees that surround Francis Quadrangle began to be cut down yesterday due to a rot that was moving from the inside out. The trees will be cut down through June 3 and white oak trees will replace them
Some people have spoken against downing these trees and have scheduled a vigil to commemorate the loss to the environment. It will be on Thursday at 8 a.m.
Columbia City Council hopes to be more competitive with 3% pay increase
Columbia City Council voted to raise the pay of city employees by 3%. This pay increase is already covered by the budget amendment made previously and will come through tax revenue.
Columbia’s spokesperson, Nate Fain, says that the city wants to be comparable to other regions.
"That 3% we felt like was competitive and would incentivize both current employees and potential employees to stay and apply to work for the city,” Fain said.
Columbia liquor store could lose license after fatal January crash
DASH, a convenience and liquor store in downtown Columbia, could lose its liquor license in June due to a crash that occurred in Jan. on Highway 63.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated and found that the store sold alcohol to 19-year-old Keith Summer. Later that day, Summer was killed in a head on crash which resulted in the death of 2 other adults and a 10-year-old child. Three other children were also seriously injured in the crash.
The owner of DASH, Dashrath Patel is facing a misdemeanor and the store has nine charges on its own. These include five counts of the unlawful sale or supply to a minor.
Charges filed after bomb threat leads to Columbia daycare evacuation
A man in connection with Tuesday’s bomb threat against a Columbia daycare, Alexzander Green, is facing charges of terrorist threat, harassment and child endangerment.
Prosecutors filed charges saying that Green called the daycare and said that he planted a bomb in the daycare with intentions of killing someone. He had allegedly harassed the daycare on other occasions as well.
It is not known whether Green is in custody, but the court filings said that he is denied bond.
Researchers at MU discover effective combination immunotherapy for liver cancer
Researchers at the MU School of Medicine have discovered a new treatment process that has shown promise in the treatment of liver cancer. The combination has only been tested in mice trials, but is now headed into its second phase of testing.
The treatment mixes both lipid molecules called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4).
"Our analysis revealed the combination therapy significantly extended the life span of tumor-bearing mice compared to the mice with a single type of therapy or no therapy at all,” said Co-Principal Investigator Guangfu Li, PhD, DVM, Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery and Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology.
The Center Project works to create emergency fund for local LGBTQ
The Center Project’s fundraiser, Rainbow Ride, is an all inclusive bike ride meant to give back to the LGBTQ community. The proceeds will be set aside for the program's emergency fund, which is designed to help those who are in crisis situations.
"We get requests from people in the local LGBTQ community who ask for financial support when they are having crisis situations. They have lost housing because of who they are, they are having trouble getting to a job because of transportation issues,” the president of the board for the Center Project, Christi Kelly.
The Rainbow Ride will be June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is a suggested $25 donation.
Thursday could see some showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon that turn severe with large hail and damaging winds.
The storm weather will likely clear out in the later afternoon and evening, but is continuing to develop.
The high temperature for today is 83° and Friday could see upper 80s for the high and 70s in the low temperatures. The Saturday and Sunday will see cooler temperatures following the rain at the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s.