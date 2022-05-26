New MHA report finds short and long-term challenges amongst health care workers
2021 data from the Missouri Hospital Association is causing concerns over health care worker vacancies and turnover and how it can be a threat for the future.
According to MHA president and CEO Jon D. Doolitte, COVID-19 greatly affected the workforce and continues to do so today.
“The pandemic was highly disruptive to the hospital workforce. As we exited 2021, the indications of a full-blown crisis in hospital staffing were emerging,” Doolittle said.
Some of these staffing issues are because of a lack of space in nursing schools and inflation. None of these problems have an easy solution, but spokesperson for the MHA, Dave Dillon, said that the current numbers for now and the foreseeable future aren’t sustainable.
Mental health professional, school officials share advice on how to talk to kids about Texas shooting
Mental health professionals and school officials are advising parents on how to discuss the tragic events that occurred on Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.
Columbia Public Schools said in a statement that kids may show some different behaviors due to that event. Watch out for nervous behavior, trouble concentrating, difficulty sleeping, fear of being alone and remembering previous events.
FACE of Boone County is a community resource families can access if children are struggling to understand this tragic event.
MoDOT plans to add loop ramp to Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to add a loop ramp to Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange.
The loop would be added so that all traffic on Grindstone seeking to go north on 63 could make a right turn. This will help traffic move much faster and more efficiently.
“The interchange is very heavily congested… eliminating that left turn reduces conflict points and leads to a major safety benefit to the interchange as well,” Project Manager, Zachery Osman, said.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2024 and be completed by spring of 2025, pending hearings and final scheduling.
CPS says safety is the most important thing following shooting at Texas school
After the shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, Columbia Public Schools has iterated in an email that safety is the top priority.
Michelle Baumstark, CPS spokesperson, has said that $6 million has been spent on safety measures since 2018 and a recent bond, that was approved in April, has allotted $2 million more. Some students are saying that this doesn’t feel like enough.
“We don’t want ideas, we want action,” student activist Kari Jones said.
Baumstark said that over the coming days, they will find out more about what happened in Texas and how to keep Columbia schools safe.
Columbia Housing Authority awarded nearly $500,000 for homelessness prevention
The Columbia Housing Authority was awarded a $464,593 funding award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a part of its Continuum of Care program
Randy Cole, CEO of the CHA, hopes to use the money to provide permanent residences to the homeless.
“The main impact is people getting off the streets or out of shelter and into permanent housing. People really need that permanency to be able to move ahead in life,” Cole said.
Cole estimates that this funding will impact over 60 homeless individuals and families this coming year.
Columbia Public Schools announces Derby Ridge Elementary principal
According to a news release, Tina Woods will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the next principal at Derby Ridge Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Woods will take over from Principal Tonya Henry, as she announced earlier this year that she will be moving to Rock Bridge High School for a position as the assistant principal.
"Ms. Woods will be an excellent leader at Derby Ridge. Her commitment to all scholars and focus on collaborating with all stakeholders is a great fit for the school," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.
Spot showers are likely throughout the entire day with possible thundershowers at times, with brief heavy downpours.
Temperatures will be cool with highs in the mid-60s this afternoon, falling to lower 50s this evening.
The clouds and showers will clear up Friday with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Friday will lead into sunny skies for Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday will reach the low 80s and Sunday will see the middle to upper 80s.