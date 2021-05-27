UPDATE: CPD identifies man officers killed at gas station, says drew a gun
James Sears, III, has been identified as the suspect killed by Columbia Police officers Wednesday. They provided a link to an image of Sears when he was previously in custody of the Sedalia Police Department.
Sears was being actively investigated by CPD officers for drug sales and an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation. CPD said records indicated that Sears was armed and dangerous.
Police were attempting to make an arrest, but officials said Sears drew a gun on officers and "posed an immediate threat to officers and citizens in the area." Sears did not comply with officers' commands to drop his weapon, so two officers fired their guns at the suspect. CPD said they have video footage of the incident they can't release because of the ongoing investigation.
Next of kin have been notified.
Columbia Regional Airport to see an increase in flights this summer
In the month of April alone, the Columbia Regional Airport saw an increase of 801% in passenger load compared to last April.
Airport Manager Michael Parks said he expects the numbers of passengers flying in and out to increase in the coming months.
The airport is offering five flights per day in May, with up to seven flights per day in July on United and American.
Campgrounds reach capacity for Memorial Day weekend
Cooper's Landing, a riverfront campground that offers live music and a bar, is booked at full capacity every weekend until mid-August, according to its general manager. Memorial Day weekend is no different.
The riverfront sunset location offers multiple RV sites and tent grounds. They most recently started offering one "glamping" tent, which is already reserved this weekend.
One Florida couple touring across the country in their van was lucky enough to land a last-minute stay at the site after a cancellation.
"When we were making reservations even back in February and March, we were reserving, it was full," Diane Prekup said. "In fact, we just got Friday night added yesterday, because someone cancelled. Unless you have reserve, I guess, months ahead, you're not going to get in."
Used car prices soar as dealerships wait on new car inventory
The old saying that a car depreciates once it's driven off the lot isn't necessarily the case anymore. Used car prices are on the rise as dealerships continue to wait on inventory of new cars. This is good news for sellers in the market, but not buyers.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the prices for used cars rose 21% since April 2020, and 10% of that increase was in April of this year alone.
Used cars have been taking up much more space in dealerships than usual. According to Steve Rennells, the sales manager of Jefferson City Honda, used car inventory has increased from 150 cars to 250. Rennells says he expects this trend to continue.
Local business owners network in-person, discuss COVID-19 issues
Columbia Chamber of Commerce members had the chance to network in-person during Monday night's showcase at Rose Music Hall. The event typically happens once a year, but was canceled in 2020.
One business owner used the event to network about recent employment struggles.
"I have two open positions that I'm hiring for now and sometimes it takes longer to find the right person," COMO Magazine owner Erica Pefferman said.
Gunman who killed eight co-workers at California transit facility knew victims well, mayor says
A gunman opened fire Wednesday morning at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, killing at least eight co-workers and wounding others, Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.
The gunman, an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), is dead, Davis said. He has been identified as Sam Cassidy, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to CNN.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told CNN's Jake Tapper the gunman was no stranger to the people he shot.
"It's clear the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well," Liccardo said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
(4:38am) showers and storms are rolling in along I-70 from the Kansas City area and have had a history of producing around 30-45mph wind gustsExpect a windy, rainy morning! https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Pwj42CfXaN— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 27, 2021