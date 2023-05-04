CPS Finance Committee proposes increase to hourly wages in 2023-24 budget discussion

One emphasis of the proposed budget would include a pay increase to workers in hourly positions.

Heather McArthur, the chief financial officer for CPS, said that one reason they are proposing increased pay is because of a labor shortage within the school system.

The Columbia School Board of Education will finalize the budget in June.

Missouri lawmakers agree on budget that includes massive expansion of I-70

House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, initially removed I-70 funding from the budget, but ultimately added it back. He said it not only contains the I-70 renovations, but also includes other road improvements for the state.

The key part of the budget is Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough’s proposal to spend $2.8 billion on I-70. It triples the funding for Gov. Mike Parson’s $859 million plan that the House funded. It includes an extra lane for over 190 miles and extends between Wentzville and Blue Springs.

Senate committee approves bill that allows concealed carry on public transportation

House bill 282 would loosen firearm restrictions in a few areas of public life, such as public transportation and places of worship.

Currently, it is a crime to be on a bus with a dangerous weapon or carry a weapon in a terminal. The bill would allow a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation.
 
The bill does not apply to Amtrak property and other Amtrak partnerships.

MU won't offer undergraduate apartment living options next school year

MU will not renew its contract with The Rise on Ninth Street for next academic school year, according to a university spokesperson.

In 2019, MU announced partnerships with multiple private apartment complexes including The Rise on Ninth Street, Campus Lodge and U Centre on Turner to expand its student housing.

The university made the move because of high enrollment rates, and to accommodate the high number of students returning to residential living.

City of Hermann lights town blue to honor officers involved in fatal shooting

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith wore badge number 503, while officer Adam Sullentrup wore 508. As a result, Griffith was honored on Wednesday, May 5, and Sullentrup will be honored on Monday, May 8.

Hermann Lumber has been selling the blue bulbs to the community, while donating all sales to the officers' fund at People Savings Bank. Lisa Schulte, a Lumber employee and long-time Hermann resident, said the community has responded strong.

