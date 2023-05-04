CPS Finance Committee proposes increase to hourly wages in 2023-24 budget discussion
One emphasis of the proposed budget would include a pay increase to workers in hourly positions.
Heather McArthur, the chief financial officer for CPS, said that one reason they are proposing increased pay is because of a labor shortage within the school system.
The Columbia School Board of Education will finalize the budget in June.
Missouri lawmakers agree on budget that includes massive expansion of I-70
House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, initially removed I-70 funding from the budget, but ultimately added it back. He said it not only contains the I-70 renovations, but also includes other road improvements for the state.
The key part of the budget is Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough’s proposal to spend $2.8 billion on I-70. It triples the funding for Gov. Mike Parson’s $859 million plan that the House funded. It includes an extra lane for over 190 miles and extends between Wentzville and Blue Springs.
Senate committee approves bill that allows concealed carry on public transportation
House bill 282 would loosen firearm restrictions in a few areas of public life, such as public transportation and places of worship.