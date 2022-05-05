First Alert Weather
Rain will continue for portions of central Missouri through Thursday morning. The cycle is expected to weaken midday providing a good chance for dry afternoon hours. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms to continue through the evening into overnight.
Next week is looking above average for temperatures, potentially dipping into the 80s in the afternoon.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
"Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms," Price said. "He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning."
Blinken will isolate at home and maintain a "virtual work schedule," the statement added. "He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible."
Tips on preventing rainstorm water damage in your home
As KOMU 8 First Alert Weather forecasts rainfall the next two days, it's important to ensure the safety of your home during the rain storms.
Water damage is a common occurrence after extended precipitation, but there are ways to prevent those negative impacts from happening to your residence. Dry Basement Foundation Repair's Vice President Curtis Bramble said that he sees homeowners struggling with stopping water from entering frequently.
"We get calls on the regular. When storms come in, the ground saturates and finds its way into basements and whether they're finished or not, it's still a nuisance and costly," Bramble said.
Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard took the stand on Wednesday in her defense against a $50 million defamation claim brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, detailing in her three hours of testimony the early days of their romance and allegations of physical and sexual abuse.
"I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relieve everything," Heard said during the start of her testimony at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting roles.
Columbia College Softball beat Hannibal-LeGrange to move closer to championship
Columbia College is seeking a championship in the AMC Tournament and they are looking good through the first two games.
The Cougars continued their dominant start to the postseason with a second straight shutout victory, this time against Hannibal-LeGrange 9-0 on Wednesday.
The Cougars will play Thursday Hannibal-LeGrange again. That game will be at Battle High School. First pitch is at 11am at Battle High School.