State employees concerned as Parson issues return to in-person work order
State employees are speaking out after Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered them to return to in-person work by Monday, May 17.
One employee said that there had been a preliminary plan in place to allow workers to work completely at home or on a hybrid schedule for the foreseeable future, and that Wednesday's announcement was unexpected.
Another employee said they are more efficient when working from home.
State health, education officials discuss pandemic protocols as schools ease restrictions
As pandemic restrictions begin to ease across Missouri, state health and education officials hosted a webinar on Wednesday to discuss what's next for Missouri schools.
Officials reviewed mitigation methods such as hybrid learning models, mask requirements and social distancing.
Districts are beginning to relax their COVID-19 precautions in light of slowing case numbers over the time period from November 2020 to present.
Boone County prepares for future vaccinations of teenagers
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds in the coming days.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is already discussing how the vaccine will be rolled out for eligible children. One of the major challenges for vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds is making sure there is parental consent.
Businesses still expecting big weekend despite fest moving away from downtown
Although the True/False Film Fest will look different this year, local businesses are still expecting a big draw.
The festival, which is traditionally centered around downtown Columbia, has been moved out to Stephens Lake Park because of COVID-19 precautions.
Still, some businesses will have the chance to sell to attendees at the fest with booths.
Columbia native Steelman to represent Mizzou at NCAA's
Mizzou's golf team wasn't able to snag an at-large bid for this year's NCAA Tournament, but that did not mean there wasn't cause to celebrate after Wednesday's selection show.
Rock Bridge graduate Ross Steelman was awarded an individual tournament bid, and will be the number one seed among individual players at the NCAA Regional in Noblesville, Indiana.
Steelman's tournament play starts on May 17, as he looks to secure a spot in the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Forecast: A few spot showers for Thursday
Keep that umbrella handy and that coat. A cold front is set to bring spotty showers and cooler temperatures to mid-Missouri on Thursday.
While most of the area should remain dry, there could be a shower or two throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 60s.
Friday should be dry, but expect to see some rain come Saturday.