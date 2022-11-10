Suspect arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A female suspect connected to a 2019 murder in Callaway County was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning.
Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Indiana, is currently being held at the San Diego County Jail in the state of California. She and a second suspect, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with the first-degree murder of Lauro Garza-Perez.
Charles-Cabrera, who is also an Indianapolis native, remains at large and is presumed to be outside the country in Mexico as well.
Callaway County Sheriff, Clay Chism, said the Callaway County Sheriff's Office had been working closely with United States federal and Mexican authorities since the murder.
Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler
Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler.
The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect.
Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, police said.
Passing of Missouri's Amendment 3 creates new market opportunities
Missourians voted to approve Amendment 3 on Tuesday night, which legalizes recreational marijuana use at the state level for adult use.
Twenty-one states now, including Missouri, have legalized recreational marijuana. Similar ballot initiatives in North and South Dakota and Arkansas failed, but passed in Maryland.
Now, the state's still new medical marijuana industry is poised to make a full expansion into the recreational market in the coming months.
There are currently seven dispensaries in Columbia and two in Jefferson City, and it’s possible they will sell recreational marijuana. The dispensaries that already exist will have the first chance at selling it.
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R).
"So for the Democrats who haven't had much to sort of tout in Missouri over the last 10 years," Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at MU, said, "particularly in mid-Missouri, those are two good victories for the Democrats."
However, he said it could mean Boone County loses some leverage in the Republican-dominated Missouri House.
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day.
Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties.
Boone County residents cast a total of 53,800 ballots Tuesday, 8,600 of which were absentee ballots. The total voter turnout came out to be 49.4%, which was just under the expected 50% to 55% outcome that Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon expected.
To compare, Boone County had 70,600 voters in the 2018 midterm election, 5,045 of which were absentee ballots. The total voter turnout number was 70.35%, which is very high, for even a presidential election, Lennon said.