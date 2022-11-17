Telehealth, more education among key factors to increasing use of mental health care services in rural Missouri
Significant disparities exist between the provision of health care services in rural and urban communities. Among these disparities is access to mental health care because of workforce shortage.
“When someone finishes their training, they’ll often go to St. Louis or Kansas City,” Dr. Laine Young-Walker, MU Health Care’s psychiatry department chair, said.
Right now, mental health care professionals at organizations like Burrell Behavioral Health and MU Health Care say they have the capacity to serve more people through telehealth. But they are still working improve when it comes to serving rural communities.
“I think it’s just a level of familiarity and feeling comfortable with the service that’s a barrier,” she said. “The more mental health awareness we provide in our rural communities, my hope is the more comfortable individuals and families will feel reaching out for the services that are available to them.”
13th Circuit Court cuts costs to juvenile cases
The 13th Circuit Court, which covers Boone and Callaway counties, is shrinking the total amount of fees for juvenile cases.
The National Center for Youth Law conducted an evaluation and found that Boone County had one of the highest costs of court fees for juvenile cases in the entire state.
Currently, the 13th Circuit Court has court fees for civil cases worth $100.50. But with the recommended removal of a majority of those fees on Dec. 1 for juvenile cases, those involved will have to pay $30.50.
Bill to protect marriage equality advances in U.S. Senate, Roy Blunt votes yes
A federal bill to recognize same-sex and interracial marriage passed an initial vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. It passed by a margin of 62 to 37 and needed 60 to advance.
Interest in passing the bill grew after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Missouri's outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt was one of the 12 Republicans who voted for the bill, which included an amendment protecting religious liberty.
A final vote could happen sometime this month. The legislation passed the House in July with the support of 47 House Republicans.
City of Columbia installs cameras on Forum Boulevard for traffic study
Columbia Public Works is working with an outside engineering company to conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday.
Installing traffic cameras for the study is one of the first steps of the Forum Boulevard improvement project. The project will include road improvements on Forum Boulevard from between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue.
"The goal is to entirely improve the traffic flow, but with an emphasis on safety for all users, whether that’s walking, people biking and vehicular traffic as well," John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works said. "The assumption is that the lanes should be widened, but this is a study to collect data to confirm the assumption."
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester
Westminster College says it has received 15 vehicle break-ins reported since August.
“We noticed like a lot of the break-ins starting in the quad, which is where all the freshmen live," junior Kelsey Logan said. "And we were noticing that like backpacks, and bags were getting stolen more than anything."
"At this time, we have not ruled out the possibility that the break-ins are linked, but that has not been officially determined." The Fulton Police Department said.
The Fulton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact 537-592-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474 or their local law enforcement agency.