Marching Mizzou set to lead off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou will lead off the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, with more 3.5 million people set to attend the festivities in New York City.
Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. on the TODAY Show. The parade is expected to start by 9 a.m. and will last until noon on KOMU 8, though it's recommended to tune in earlier. Streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
- Waffle House
- Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Golden Corral (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Bobs Evans (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Applebee's (4 to 10 p.m.)
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago's Thanksgiving parade
ASHLAND - It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field.
There is no one in the stands except for one teacher.
It’s a stark difference compared to what the performers will experience on Thursday. The band members will don their red and black uniforms as they march down Chicago’s State Street for the city’s Thanksgiving Day parade, an event that traditionally attracts tens of thousands along the route.
Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey as Missouri's next attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson named Republican Andrew Bailey as Missouri's next attorney general on Wednesday.
Bailey, 41, currently serves as General Counsel to Gov. Mike Parson's office.
Bailey started as deputy general counsel in 2019 and served as general council since 2021. He has also served as a Missouri assistant attorney general and an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Overheated brakes led to I-70 tractor-trailer fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Overheated brakes led to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon, the Boone County Fire Protection District reported Wednesday.
The fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Boone County for nearly 3.5 hours. No one was injured.
The trailer was full of pears, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
BCFPD crews were called to the 133 mile marker around 1:40 p.m. Blomenkamp said when they arrived, the trailer was about 50% involved. Crews extinguished the fire and I-70 Towing cleaned up the debris and cargo.
First Alert Weather
(4:50am) Rain is mainly over southern Missouri, south of I-44 this morning but we do have sprinkles/drizzle in central MissouriExpect some light rain on #ThanksgivingDay #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/ArVvWwuxZL— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 24, 2022