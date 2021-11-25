Recent studies show that certain gut microbes could aid immunotherapy
The MU School of Medicine was awarded $2.3 million to study how a common gut bacteria could help immunotherapy treat liver cancer.
Studies showed that certain gut microbes could aid immunotherapy by fine-tuning the dendritic cells and macrophages in the immune system that help identify and destroy tumor cells.
“We are hopeful these findings will advance gut microbiota-integrated immunotherapy and translate into a clinical application that could eventually save human lives," Guangfu Li, one of the researchers.
A GoFundMe for Kevin Strickland has reached it’s goal of $430,000
The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland surpassed its $430,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon with donations continuing to come in.
The donations are dedicated to compensate Kevin Strickland, a 62-year-old man who was wrongfully convicted of a triple killing back in 1979. Missouri only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, Strickland did not qualify.
66 people are currently admitted in county hospitals due to COVID-19
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported that 66 people are currently admitted in the county hospitals in relation to COVID-19.
There are five people on ventilation support at present, which is a decrease from last week's number. The overall hospital status has been in yellow for four straight weeks, which means that all hospitals in the county are within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
The health department also reported two additional deaths since last Thursday, bringing the total death toll in the county to 177.
A 30-Foot Norway Spruce is expected to arrive at Governor’s Mansion on Monday, Nov.29
The Christmas tree that will be displayed on the Governor's Mansion lawn for 2021 has been donated by a Columbia couple.
The 30-foot Norway Spruce is donated by Steve and Carla Lieble, they decided to donate the tree because it has grown too large for their front yard. Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson invite all families to attend the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3.
The Parsons will be on a trade mission to Israel and Greece, so Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe will light the mansion's tree at 6 p.m. Friday.
A new recycling drop-off center opens near Cosmo Park
A new recycling drop-off center is now available Columbia citizens near Cosmo Park, it is expected to give additional recycling opportunities.
The center has six recycling receptacles that are surrounded by a concrete wall topped with fencing to contain loose materials. The site also has mixed fiber (paper and cardboard) and mixed container (rigid plastic, aluminum and steel cans) receptacles.
The city is also looking for more suitable properties in Columbia to build additional recycling centers.