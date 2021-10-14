Columbia shops order in bulk to avoid national supply chain issues
Peggy Jean's Pies can't be made without the proper supplies, while Tin Roof Monogram & Gift doesn't have a successful holiday season without enough merchandise.
To avoid these problems in the midst of the national supply chain crisis, they've both turned to a different solution: ordering in bulk.
Peggy Jean's Pies recently rented a storage container 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8.5 feet tall to store all of the supplies it has recently ordered in bulk. It realized it would have to start doing this after experiencing major delays in its orders.
"Our custom printed bags are taking so much longer than normal," Peggy Jean's Pies owner Rebecca Miller said. "We ordered our last round in July and just got them this morning."
Airports see more cancellations, staffing issues with increased demand
Airlines around the country have seen an increase in staff shortages and more delays and cancellations.
The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) has had several flights in the past few months either delayed or canceled. The airport is currently expanding one of the runways as well as building a new terminal.
An American Airlines representative told KOMU 8 there were five scheduled departures at COU Wednesday and three of them were canceled due to weather conditions.
The main carriers at COU are United and American Airlines.
This issue has been a national problem as the demand for air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels and as COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.
Missouri hosts 4th annual Buy Missouri Week
This week is the 4th annual Buy Missouri week, an initiative started in 2017 by Governor Mike Parson. Buy Missouri Week takes place on the 2nd Saturday of October every year and promotes the Buy Missouri Program.
The Director of Buy Missouri, Casey Adrian, said the goal of the program is to encourage residents to purchase Missouri-made products and support the businesses that make them. In order to qualify for the program, businesses have to manufacture at least 51% of their product in Missouri.
There are 21 Boone County businesses participating in the program, including DogMaster Distillery. Founder Van Hawxby originally heard about Buy Missouri from other people in the distilling industry. He applied to the program in order to promote his business and Missouri.
Education department adds 'test to stay' option for Missouri public schools
A 'test to stay' option will now be an option for Missouri public school students and staff who are obligated to quarantine due to being a close contact.
The 'test to stay' option was added to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's reopening and operating guidance, which was updated on Oct. 8.
According to the guidance, close contacts would be able to stay in school and forgo quarantining if they continue to test negative for COVID-19 and do not show symptoms.
The guidance says quarantine outside of school setting is recommended, but close contact students may stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities.
Columbia elementary school reaps this year's harvest in their own backyard
Students at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School finally have the opportunity to admire their hard work after planting pumpkins and sunflowers last spring.
In May, Two Mile Prairie students took part in Agriculture Day, where they were allowed to extend their learning outside the classroom.
The “Ag Day” helped kick off the transformation. Students got up close to cows, chickens, sheep and alpacas, as well as a half-dozen kinds of rain-spattered tractors.
One of the activities students took part in was the planting of their pumpkin patch and sunflower field.
Five months later, the field is full of life.