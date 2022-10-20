Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident
Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta.
Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
One year later, Danny is living back in his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota with his parents and older brother Nick. The Santulli family hopes that the vigil will spread awareness of hazing and inform people that this can happen anywhere.
Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal
The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction.
COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, and COU's new terminal features a wider concourse and several new amenities families that the original area could not provide.
COU officials hope to add new airlines to the airport as soon as possible. Flights through the new terminal will begin on Oct. 26 with American Airlines as the sole provide
Amtrak cuts back trains on Missouri River Runner with 'no alternate transportation'
Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not run between Oct. 24 and Nov. 17.
A bulletin from Amtrak at the Jefferson City station said staffing shortages and equipment shortages are impacting its ability to do preventative maintenance on the trains.
Amtrak said it plans for the trains to return to their normal route on Nov. 17.
"That's what they're saying," Stephen Buersmuier, an Amtrak volunteer at the Jefferson City station said about the date. "MoDOT was a little iffy, but we'll see."
Missouri House candidates spoke at election forum
Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night.
Candidates from Districts 44, 47 and 50 spoke at the forum, which was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters.
Today, candidates from these districts and those running for various other positions will speak at a Disability Issues Candidate Forum. Here, candidates will present ideas to the disabled community and answer questions from the public.
One year later, NextGen has research underway, nearly $100 million in grants
It’s been one year of operations at the NextGen Precision Health building on MU’s campus. Since then, its grown into a cutting-edge lab space for researchers.
Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment.
It cost nearly $214 million to get the institute built and running on Oct. 19 last year, but the UM System reports that researchers have brought in nearly $100 million in grants.
NextGen has five overarching focus areas: cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, reproductive and emerging infectious diseases.
Federal research at MU has increased by 44% in the past six years and the university says the NextGen building is a key factor in securing that.