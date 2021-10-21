MU suspends all fraternity activities after freshman hospitalized of suspected alcohol poisoning
The University of Missouri and its Interfraternity Council (IFC) announced it has temporarily suspended all fraternity activities effective immediately.
Activities include social and university-sanctioned events.
The suspension comes after police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI, house in the early hours Wednesday for a report of a freshman who was unresponsive. The student was transported to University Hospital due to alcohol poisoning concerns.
Phi Gamma Delta has also been temporarily suspended by the university and its national organization.
At least 100 students stood outside the fraternity Wednesday night to protest against its action of alleged hazing.
One student told KOMU 8 that previous efforts to address hazing have failed.
"It's just ridiculous, like something needs to change," Lauren Draney said. "The things that they're doing to try and change it is not working."
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
U.S. regulators are extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They also said Wednesday anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
The Food and Drug Administration announcement marks a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for boosters.
House Democrats say Parson "made up" $50 million price tag over data vulnerability
Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives are speaking out against Gov. Mike Parson's claim over a data vulnerability found in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.
Parson claimed in a news conference that it could "cost Missouri taxpayers as much as $50 million."
The vulnerability was found last week on DESE's website by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter and it exposed the Social Security numbers of over 100,000 teachers.
State Democratic lawmakers called into question the $50 million figure that Parson claimed. In the news conference last week, Parson suggested that the money could go toward prosecuting the reporter who discovered the vulnerability.
White House details plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
The White House on Wednesday unveiled its plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, pending US Food and Drug Administration authorization.
The Biden administration has secured enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 who would become eligible for vaccination if the vaccine is authorized for that age group and will help equip more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics as well as tens of thousands of pharmacies to administer the shots, according to the White House.
"We know millions of parents have been waiting for Covid-19 vaccine for kids in this age group. And should the FDA and (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms," White House Covid-19 response director Jeff Zients told reporters at a White House Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday.
Columbia park sales tax set for Nov. 2 ballot
On Nov. 2, Boone County will have a special election with one issue on the ballot. That issue is the amended tax rate for the park sales tax. The rate would change from a fourth of a cent to an eighth of a cent and would go into effect for the next 10 years.
The CEO of Local Motion, a Columbia advocacy group, said, "A common misconception about the tax is that people believe this is a new tax."
The tax has been in place for some time now and is only undergoing an amendment, which is the reason for it being on the ballot next month.
The park sales tax provides funds for the city to help maintain the upkeep on parks in and around Columbia. One of the biggest issues for these sort of elections is the turnout.
"We typically see about 10 percent voter turnout for these elections," said Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk.