Violent crime increased in 2021 for Columbia but not Boone County
According to the FBI's Crime Data Explorer from 2020 to 2021, Columbia Police Department saw an increase of violent crime with 501 incidents and 630 offenses reported in 2021. However, the Boone County Sheriff's Office saw a drop with 88 incidents and 98 offenses reported.
A step the Columbia Police Department is taking to help reduce the number of violent crimes in the city by adopting and installing the FUSUS camera software. FUSUS is a surveillance system that captures real-time camera feed for the police department to see during and speed up an active investigation.
The Columbia Downtown Leadership Council met on Wednesday to discuss the system and ask questions to CPD before approving the system and recommending it to City Council.
Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus
Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week.
An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university received a few reports of the flyers being posted on campus and are looking into them. "Legal or not, we believe that they should be taken down and that's exactly what we did," Carter said.
Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus
The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH).
The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
The NSRRC acts as a core facility for NIH-funded investigations. When other research organizations across the country want to use pigs for research, they all call the NSRRC.
Construction on the expanded facility is expected to begin in early 2024 and could be completed by 2025.
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres.
Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state that responded to the fire. Parson said he doesn't believe the damage is enough to request a federal disaster declaration — but that he will leverage all state resources to help those in need.
The Red Cross operated a temporary shelter in Boonville, which closed Monday morning.
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia, where there will be lights and other attractions.
The first date for the carriage rides is Saturday, Nov. 5, and continue every Saturday throughout the month of November. Then, in December they will be held on Saturday and Sunday every week through Dec. 23.
The city anticipates a good turnout on these days and hopes the rides will be enough of a success to bring them back next year.
For these dates, the horse carriages will run from 4 to 7 p.m. The horses will be stationed at the Wabash Alley.