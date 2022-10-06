Columbia woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass dies; suspect charged with murder
Tuesday night, 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit was thrown over the Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane and later died from her injuries after falling approximately 38 feet.
Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of Columbia was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. One witness told an officer that Williams was "100% no doubt trying to kill her," according to the probable cause statement.
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to Devil's Icebox Cave for the largest exploration of the cave since the 1950s.
The teams mapped several hundred feet of passages, some discovered in the 1980s and some brand new. Prospective cave explorers can contact the Missouri Speleological Survey or Rock Bridge State Park about volunteer opportunities.
Boone Health acquires former Noble Health primary care in Mexico
After restructuring and financial issues forced the Noble Health primary care in Mexico to suspend operations in March, Boone Health has now acquired the practice as the renamed Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park.
"We knew how incredibly important it was to the community of Mexico and Audrain County to maintain their physicians after things happened this spring that certainly were beyond their control," Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer for Boone Health, said.
The practice officially opens Oct. 11 but appointments can be made anytime.
Downtown Columbia post office parking lot still closed for building construction
The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, despite officials stating that it would be reopened no later than Oct. 1.
Mike Lehmen, a carpenter at GBH Builders doing construction at the post office, mentioned that the building's ground-level wall, "... was actually starting to push in about 5 feet up and toward the building." It is unclear when construction will be completed and USPS did not respond to KOMU 8's request for comment on Wednesday.
New project aims to make low-income housing more accessible in Columbia
The Columbia Housing Authority announced Tuesday that it has received federal low-income tax credits to aid in a project that will bring 24 housing units to Columbia.
The Kinney Point affordable housing project was approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission in September. Construction is expected to begin next spring.
Columbia purchases VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
The City of Columbia has purchased the VFW Post 280 for the local nonprofit Room at the Inn to utilize as a temporary homeless shelter during the winter.
The purchase agreement cost $865,000 and provides a much more stable location for its services. It is located at 1509 Ashley Street.