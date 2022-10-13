Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia
Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.
Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to Columbia police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.
Missouri River levels drop during drought; barges now navigating lower waters
Drought in the Missouri River Basin has contributed to a significant drop in its water levels.
Dry conditions allow farmers to work each day during harvest season, but it's now hurting their ability to export grain. AgriServices of Brunswick is forced to load less grain onto its transport barges to still navigate the river channels.
Kevin Holcer, general manger of AgriServices of Brunswick, hopes for a wetter winter and spring to bring the river's level back up. But if that doesn't happen, he expects shallower troubles again next season.
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery.
Tyler Grosser, the leader of the canine unit, said they were often one of the last task forces leaving the scene.
Randy Sanders, one of MO-TF1 team leaders, said the level of damage Hurricane Ian caused was equivalent to the worst he ever saw in previous hurricane deployments, such as Katrina.
The MO-TF1 unit will have a couple of days to rest until they leave again on Monday, Oct. 17, for a deployment exercise in Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia.
Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline
The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election was Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day.
The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City, and The MU Honors College held an event on campus to register students.
While Wednesday was the last day to register if you have never registered in the state of Missouri, you are still able to do a change of address after the deadline.
You can find more information about the upcoming election on KOMU 8's voter guide.
Warm Springs Ranch's Clydesdale herd grows by two
Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, which breeds the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, announced the "herd has officially grown by 2 members," a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter.
Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet tall and weighed roughly 150 pounds. Full-grown Clydesdales typically grow to 6 feet and weigh about 2,000 pounds.
Not all the Clydesdales born at the ranch join the official Budweiser team as they "must meet certain requirements."