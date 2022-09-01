Columbia police continue search for Wednesday's shooting suspect
Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night in the search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured.
They believed the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon was armed and had barricaded himself inside the building. However, when a search warrant was executed no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
A man is in critical condition following a shooting on the 900 block of Old Highway 63 North in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.
The man is 34 years old and was shot multiple times, according to Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude. He was taken to University Hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition, with an ongoing investigation in place to find the suspected shooter.
Police are still trying to find out the circumstances of the shooting, as well as whether or not there were any other individuals involved.
Moberly High School sees success with its new no phone policy
The school year began last week at Moberly High School and the new No Phone Policy went into full effect. According to Moberly Superintendent Dustin Fanning, this decision so far has been a smart one.
"Within this first two weeks, our students and staff have done amazing," he said. "I was in the cafeteria last week and you can just tell that this school year is different."
Fanning said many students at the high school who were originally upset about this decision have changed their minds. Although Moberly students seem to have mixed feelings on the policy, Fanning doesn't anticipate any changes coming to this practice.
FDA approves updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters that targets Omicron
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer Wednesday morning.
The new vaccines still target the original COVID virus, but have a component that specifically targets the Omicron strain. The booster shots will be able to be administered after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the booster.
Until the CDC approves, local health agencies like the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will have to wait until they receive the vaccine to begin administering it.
Food locker system highlights new changes to MU’s Memorial Stadium
Mizzou Athletics has installed a brand new food locker system, located on the east and west sides of Memorial Stadium, where fans can place orders without having to stand in line.
This is the first food locker system implemented into a college stadium as it has otherwise only been seen in professional sports venues.
Orders can be made either through the kiosks in front of the lockers or via the Mizzou Tigers mobile app. Cards payments are accepted only, meaning those who carry cash will have to use regular concession stands.
City of Columbia offers free shuttles for MU’s first home football game Thursday
MU is encouraging fans to utilize Columbia’s free game day shuttles and parking garages in anticipation of the university’s opening football game against Louisiana Tech this Thursday.
According to the GoCOMO website, free parking will be available after 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center and the Ninth and Ash streets parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shuttle pick-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. and is also available between local hotels and the convention center.
The last game day shuttle leaves downtown at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff starting at 7 p.m. and return boarding will begin at the end of the game’s third quarter at the corner of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive. The last departure will be 30 minutes after the game finishes.