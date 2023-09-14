Applications for new Columbia police chief are now closed
The application portal for the new Columbia police chief closed Wednesday. The city is conducting a national search to replace former Police Chief Geoff Jones who retired in August.
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board talked about the search briefly during its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The board's chair said they haven't been involved much in the search, but they hope that changes in the future.
Highway Patrol investigating Chariton County sheriff
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed it has opened an investigation into Chariton County Sheriff Erick Billups.
The Chariton County prosecuting attorney requested the Highway Patrol's Division of Drug Crime Control to conduct an investigation "into a matter involving the sheriff of Chariton County," a spokesperson from the Highway Patrol said.
The spokesperson said he could not comment on any additional information about the incident.
Missouri lawmakers fail to override Parson's vetoes; accept pared-back state budget
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday failed to override any of the governor's budget vetoes, conceding to a pared-back budget that is $555 million slimmer than they passed.
The GOP-led Legislature did not attempt to override Republican Gov. Mike Parson on most of his budget cuts during its abbreviated annual September session focused on vetoes.
But House lawmakers made several fruitless efforts to spare extra funding for law enforcement, seniors and mental health services. Senators gaveled in briefly Wednesday and made no effort to override Parson, upending the House's work.
New COVID-19 vaccine expected in Columbia by end of September
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a new COVID-19 vaccine that accommodates to the new variant, XBB.1.5, Tuesday night.
Most health insurance plans will be able to cover the vaccine at no cost to consumers.
However, those without health insurance or with health plans that don't cover the cost, can get a free vaccine from their local health centers, the state health department, and pharmacies participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, MU Health Care, Boone Health and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services all expect to see shipments of the new vaccine by the end of September.
Capital City students gain insight through St. Mary's Hospital ER tour
St. Mary's Hospital gave an emergency room tour Wednesday to local high school students and provided hands-on experience for those who are looking to enter the medical field.
Capital City High School and St. Mary's Hospital are working together as education partners with the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. The tour took place during school hours with students who are in Capital City's biomedical innovation class.
During the tour, the students learned about major bedrooms, trauma rooms, mental health patient resources and medicine. They even were able to challenge the director with questions.