MU receives $25 million grant for climate-smart farming practices
MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) received a a $25 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This funding will be used to help farmers adopt climate-smart practices.
This is the largest federal research, education, and extension grant ever awarded to MU.
Robert Myers, an adjunct associate professor at CAFNR and director of the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, will lead the five-year project.
This project aims to improve the resiliency of their crops, livestock and farm operations when facing extreme weather, such as droughts and excessive rainfall. One of the main goals of the grant is to get more carbon out of the atmosphere and into the soil.
The project will not begin until this upcoming winter as MU is awaiting for final details from the USDA to start it.
New transportation plan could make Jefferson City area more accessible
A new Capital Area Active Transportation Plan is set to improve infrastructure in several communities.
The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) began its development of the plan in August and will host meetings to present plans to citizens.
Katrina Williams, a CAMPO staff member, said these meetings are intended to survey how the organization can improve active transportation in their planning area.
One of CAMPO's priorities include creating more and improving greenways to encourage people to commit to daily active transportation.
Funding for the plan comes from a consolidated planning grant from the Federal Highway Administration and Missouri Department of Transportation. The plan also received a 20% match from Jefferson City parks.
The plan is expected to be finalized by fall of 2023.
Local agencies hold simulated transportation accident exercise for responders
Federal, state and local government agencies conducted an exercise scenario involving a vehicle hitting a railcar Wednesday morning in Moberly.
More than 120 personnel from cooperating agencies put in diligent work and exhibited thorough cooperation during the exercise. Moberly Police Chief Troy Link said he was happy to provide assistance.
There were several departments and organizations included in the success of the exercise.
Executive Director of Foreign and Public Affairs for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Matthew Napoli said scenarios like this are "incredibly rare," but ensure that they would be prepared if anything ever happened.
Wednesday's exercise also highlighted the Navy’s commitment to public safety and environmental stewardship associated with a shipment of Naval spent nuclear fuel.
Camera crews were in attendance at Wednesday's demonstration, which will be used for future training and outreach.
Lawmakers return for extraordinary session, now planning what's next
Missouri’s lawmakers met at the Capitol Wednesday for its veto session and an extraordinary session, which was called by Gov. Mike Parson to implement a new tax plan.
Analysis by the Missouri Budget Project predicts a loss of $950 million in state revenue if the plan passes and claims the loss would most significantly impact funding for schools, public safety and health care.
Both the House and Senate adjourned their sessions until next week, while the Senate introduce more than 20 bills. Rep. David Tyson Smith, a Democrat representing the 45th district, said there is not a roadmap for moving through the rest of the extraordinary session.
Columbia College students manage garden for a good cause
The Columbia College Science Club is harvesting a garden to donate fresh produce to the local Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Leaders for the project are students Zoe Davis, the Science Club president and Kristin Kelly, the Science Club treasurer.
Katie Adkins, the Director of Communications and Marketing for The Food Bank, said they were excited to see the project grow. With that, the Science Club has plans to make the garden even bigger next year.