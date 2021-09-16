The veto session at the Capitol Wednesday turned into an emotional debate over rules and tradition.
Governor Mike Parson issued 16 vetoes on legislation passed during the 2021 legislative session. Four of the vetoes were against bills that change policy. The other vetoes apply to sections of 12 different appropriation bills.
On Wednesday, lawmakers didn't override any of the bills Parson vetoed.
Three people were hurt after a truck crashed into a central Columbia home on Wednesday afternoon.
The pickup truck could be seen sticking out of the home near East Worley and Woodlawn Avenue.
A woman was pinned underneath the truck. Firefighters had to lift the truck up so the woman could escape, according to Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Jerry Jenkins.
She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Missouri's House Judiciary Committee hosted a public hearing Wednesday morning at the Capitol regarding the federal vaccine mandate issued last week by President Biden.
The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, including 17 million health care workers at facilities receiving funds from Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated.
Representative David Evans led the discussion with several witnesses expressing their support for the mandate or frustrations against it.
Complaints of a temporary LGBTQ exhibit began Sept. 1 and have yet to cease. These thoughts come from both Republicans and Democrats, regarding the need for the exhibit and where it was relocated.
The display, informing those on the LGBTQ history, stood for four days at the Missouri Capitol's museum before being removed.
Sen. Greg Razer met with the public on Wednesday at the Lohman Building, where the exhibit was moved to after its Capitol removal.
Hundreds of Columbia Public Schools students will get the opportunity to advance their reading skills through the Read Across Columbia initiative.
The Heart of Missouri United Way will donate 2,600 books to first and second grade students during its presentation at Parkade Elementary School Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Andrew Grabau, the Heart of Missouri United Way president, said the goal of this program is to encourage students to read outside of the classroom.
“The initiative is to provide those grade-level books in the home, not only to foster an advanced literacy for those first and second grade young scholars, but it’s also to help promote literacy and reading in the family,” Grabau said.