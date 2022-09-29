Mid-Missouri organizations respond to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and mid-Missouri organizations didn't hesitate to respond.
Workers from Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and American Red Cross responded from across regions of Missouri and Arkansas are all being deployed to assist in restoration efforts.
According to Kerry Cordray, public information officer for MPUA, the restoration work may take anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.
Columbia Housing Authority gives update on low-income housing project
On Wednesday, the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall to hear about the low-income housing project and the current plans.
The Columbia Housing Authority plans to replace units on Park Avenue that are in disrepair. This project is also expected to bring 50 full-time job opportunities to Columbia during construction, according to CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority Randy Cole.
Columbia and Boone County American Rescue Plan Act funds would support the $22-million project, along with federal low-income housing tax credits.
New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction
Although city officials had hoped to have the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal open by the end of summer, the grand opening is expected to be "soon," according to airport manager Mike Parks.
At an airport advisory meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Parks said that the $23-million terminal is down to its final cleaning and paint touch-ups. New features of the terminal include a service animal relief area, a quiet room and a mother's room.
Joseph Elledge files brief in appeal, claims prosecutors didn't prove intent to kill Mengqi Ji
After being found guilty in the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, in November 2021, Joseph Elledge filed a brief on Monday claiming that prosecutors failed to prove second-degree murder.
Elledge's attorneys argued that there wasn't enough evidence to prove Elledge's intent, asking the court to vacate Elledge's conviction and grant a new trial.
Ji was reported missing in October 2019 and her remains were found by hikers in Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021.
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is beginning a study on flood resiliency in Brunswick, an area at the intersection of three rivers that has experienced significant flooding throughout its history.
The Army Corps signed a cost-sharing agreement with the state of Missouri on Tuesday to fund the study, which is estimated to cost around $3 million.
Flooding creates economically tough situations for many local farmers, causing problems such as sand deposited by floodwater.