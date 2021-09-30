Violent crime in Columbia spiked during pandemic, per FBI data

The FBI's Crime Data Explorer collects annual data from individual law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Columbia Police Department. 

Violent crime incidents reported by CPD were up 370% from 2019 to 2020. According to the FBI, violent crime includes murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

There were also four times as many murders in that same time span.

One Columbia resident KOMU 8 spoke with has concern with the trend.

"I have younger nephews in the area and want everybody to be safe," Cara Cowgill said.

Non-profit looks to help food insecurity in Jefferson City

Building Community Bridges is working in collaboration with the Local Foods, Local Places program to help those suffering from insecurity in one of mid-Missouri's food deserts.

A food desert is a location with at least 20% of residents below the federal poverty level and where a substantial percentage of residents have little access to grocery stores or supermarkets, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Jefferson City's food desert is a triangular shape in line with U.S. 54 on the west border, U.S. 50 East and East Dunklin Street making up the east border, and Ellis Boulevard, Chestnut Street, Leslie Boulevard and Moreau Drive creating a southern border.

Supporters present petition against the execution of Ernest Johnson to Gov. Parson

Missourians advocated for a Columbia man, who is scheduled to be executed next week, at the Capitol rotunda Wednesday morning.

Advocates planned to present Gov. Mike Parson with a petition signed by nearly 25,000 people, asking the Republican governor to further look into Ernest Johnson's intellectual disability and urging Parson to grant him clemency.

"About 2,000 of those [signatures] are from Missourians asking for the Governor to grant clemency to Mr. Johnson," Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Executive Director Elyse Max said.

Office of Sustainability asks Columbia citizens to help keep storm drains clear

The Columbia Office of Sustainability has asked citizens to work with them by keeping the storm drains in front of their home and on their street clean in order to prevent flooding.

Matt Nestor, the information specialist for the City of Columbia Utilities, if leaves, twigs and garbage collect on the storm drain, water could collect in other places since it has no place to go.

"For your neighbors, give the water someplace to go," Nestor said.

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion law case

The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case regarding an effort to put Missouri’s new abortion law on a statewide ballot.

The law seeks to ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The arguments come as Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is accused of using an unconstitutional set of laws to prevent a ballot initiative last year. Ashcroft gave opponents of the state’s abortion law only two weeks to collect 100,000 signatures.

Missouri law says residents can collect signatures and trigger a public vote before a law can take effect. Petitions must be submitted to the secretary of state's office

