Violent crime in Columbia spiked during pandemic, per FBI data
The FBI's Crime Data Explorer collects annual data from individual law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Columbia Police Department.
Violent crime incidents reported by CPD were up 370% from 2019 to 2020. According to the FBI, violent crime includes murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
There were also four times as many murders in that same time span.
"I have younger nephews in the area and want everybody to be safe," Cara Cowgill said.
Non-profit looks to help food insecurity in Jefferson City
Building Community Bridges is working in collaboration with the Local Foods, Local Places program to help those suffering from insecurity in one of mid-Missouri's food deserts.
A food desert is a location with at least 20% of residents below the federal poverty level and where a substantial percentage of residents have little access to grocery stores or supermarkets, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Jefferson City's food desert is a triangular shape in line with U.S. 54 on the west border, U.S. 50 East and East Dunklin Street making up the east border, and Ellis Boulevard, Chestnut Street, Leslie Boulevard and Moreau Drive creating a southern border.
Supporters present petition against the execution of Ernest Johnson to Gov. Parson
Missourians advocated for a Columbia man, who is scheduled to be executed next week, at the Capitol rotunda Wednesday morning.
Advocates planned to present Gov. Mike Parson with a petition signed by nearly 25,000 people, asking the Republican governor to further look into Ernest Johnson's intellectual disability and urging Parson to grant him clemency.
"About 2,000 of those [signatures] are from Missourians asking for the Governor to grant clemency to Mr. Johnson," Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Executive Director Elyse Max said.
