As kids get back into activities, health experts urge parents to get their child a flu shot this fall
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging parents to vaccinate their child against the flu early this fall, according to a Tuesday press release.
The shots are recommended for children 6 months and older without any existing contraindications. Some children may need two shots, the AAP added, if they are less than 8 years old and have only received one or no flu shots prior to this year.
According to the AAP, only 55% of children were vaccinated against influenza during the 2021-2022 flu season. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Missouri's vaccination rate for children aged 6 months to 4 years was 69.2% while children 5-12 years of age were 57.0% vaccinated.
Columbia soil collection ceremony marks anniversary of lynching
A soil collection ceremony, held to honor a Black man lynched in 1889, took place at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday.
The event is in remembrance of George Bush, who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. According to documents from The Community Remembrance Project of Missouri, Bush was arrested without investigation before a mob stormed the jail holding him and lynched him without intervention.
The community filled three jars with soil at the Courthouse Plaza during the ceremony, with each jar set to head to a different destination. One will remain in Columbia for display at the Boone County Government Center while another will be displayed at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City. The last jar will be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama and will join hundreds of other soil collections.
UM System Curators approve paid time off changes for system staff
The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved proposed changes to employee paid time off at its meeting in Kansas City Wednesday morning. The changes will take place in January 2024 and will affect nearly 13,000 staff members across the four campuses, MU extension and MU Health Care.
The new policy combines personal, vacation and sick days into one "bucket" with holiday and winter break days separated. Additional weeks of potential time off for short-term disabilities or parental and caregiver leave, however, will be given.
Protests opposing the proposal have taken place across the UM System's campuses after the policy was first discussed in June. The UM System sent an e-mail to staff following the vote, discussing its next steps to follow Wednesday's decision.
Southern Boone Middle School starts the year off with completed expansion and renovation
New additions to Southern Boone Middle School welcomed students back for the new school year this week. This was all part of the middle-school expansion and renovation project, for which the Southern Boone School District approved a $7.7 million no-tax-increase bond issue in April 2021.
The project connects two existing buildings with the new addition, with finishing touches to the project added this year after the last school year's progress. It also includes a new main office, science labs, a media center and a vocational area and is about 28,000 square feet total.
The district has also added security cameras and locking systems across all schools as mentioned by Interim Superintendent Tim Roth.
Jefferson City man dies after boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died after his boat went airborne Wednesday afternoon on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Russell Rauba, 62, was driving a boat at the 5 mile marker when it hit a wake shortly after noon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. Upon landing, Russell collided with the boat, slid off the vessel and lost consciousness. According to the report, he was wearing a safety device.
He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and pronounced deceased.
This marks Troop F's sixth boating fatality this year and the second fatality in September.