Community members react as COVID-19 cases rise for children 

Thousands of students across Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

There are two dozen districts with at least 41 cases for children ages 5-19 over the last two weeks.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 26.8% of children make up cases nationwide.

Biden administration hopes to see solar power 40% of energy by 2035

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced solar power could produce almost half of the nation’s electricity by 2035. 

According to reporting from the Associated Press, this is a 10-fold increase over current solar output and would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says.

This would require the United States to quadruple its annual solar capacity, and then continue to increase it each year, AP reports. 

This comes after President Joe Biden declared climate change “everybody’s crisis” during a visit to neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida this week.
 

Columbia dealership feeling the effects of computer chip shortage

The computer chip shortage nationwide may continue longer than expected, and the effects can be felt right here in mid-Missouri.

Computer chips are used in items such as gaming consoles, computers and even electric toothbrushes, but an industry being hit especially hard is the auto industry.

While companies close production plants, which limits their production numbers, the prices for cars continue to climb.

The price for a new vehicle reached a record high in the month of August, totaling just over $41,000 per vehicle. That's about $8,000 more than the average price two years ago, according to the Associated Press.
 

Sheriff's office believes McLean fled on motorcycle

The search for JT McLean, the man wanted for the double homicide of a Boone County mother and her 11-year-old daughter, continues.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office released additional details regarding McLean on Wednesday afternoon, who has a warrant out for his arrest with a $1 million cash-only bond.

The office says investigators recently received information that McLean had acquired a dark colored motorcycle, which is not titled or registered in his name. The make, model and type are unknown at this time.

City of Columbia to add safety measures for Fifth and Walnut parking garage

The Fifth and Walnut parking garage will begin a safety project this fall, as long as COVID-19 doesn't create any delays, Columbia City Council decided on Tuesday night.

The parking garage, the tallest in Columbia, has had many suicide attempts since its erection in 2011. 

In late August of 2018, a man took his life at this structure. Since the death, friend Cameron Foss has been frustrated that the city has yet to make any urgent changes and has now seen another friend lose their life at this structure.

 