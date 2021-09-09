Community members react as COVID-19 cases rise for children
Thousands of students across Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
There are two dozen districts with at least 41 cases for children ages 5-19 over the last two weeks.
According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 26.8% of children make up cases nationwide.
Biden administration hopes to see solar power 40% of energy by 2035
On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced solar power could produce almost half of the nation’s electricity by 2035.
According to reporting from the Associated Press, this is a 10-fold increase over current solar output and would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says.
This would require the United States to quadruple its annual solar capacity, and then continue to increase it each year, AP reports.
Columbia dealership feeling the effects of computer chip shortage
The computer chip shortage nationwide may continue longer than expected, and the effects can be felt right here in mid-Missouri.
Computer chips are used in items such as gaming consoles, computers and even electric toothbrushes, but an industry being hit especially hard is the auto industry.
While companies close production plants, which limits their production numbers, the prices for cars continue to climb.